Xandr's bumpy ride to AI software test automation success

After an awkward start, a Microsoft-owned advertising exchange company streamlined software testing with AI-assisted software test automation tool Mabl.

Xandr, which connects buyers and sellers of digital and television advertising space, had struggled with testing because of its complex microservices architecture and ephemeral testing environment. The company installed Mabl, a software test automation tool that uses AI to recommend and learn from fixes, in February 2021.

This type of AI-assisted software testing is a relatively recent concept, and its widespread adoption has been stymied by issues such as gaining developers' trust. But while the Xandr team experienced a few initial bumps in the road, the successful implementation of Mabl resulted in a simplified testing environment that staff other than highly trained software engineers can use, according to Jesse Silverstein, senior engineering manager at Xandr.

"[Mabl] has taken away a significant amount of complexity around testing," Silverstein said. "It has opened up the ability for more people to test, for the same reason."

Low-code Mabl a software test automation standout Although Xandr presents one UI to clients, a dozen UI microservices owned by different teams process millions of requests per day behind the scenes. Silverstein's initial attempt at UI testing used an in-house testing framework built with WebDriver-based Node.js Selenium tools. You can add assertions every step along the way, and it makes writing the test significantly easier than any other product we explored. It's certainly easier than the things that I had built. Jesse SilversteinSenior engineering manager, Xandr "It was sufficient for highly motivated engineers, but the barrier to entry was too high," he said. "You needed to learn too much about the testing framework, the way to use the framework, and the capabilities and shortcomings of the testing framework in order to get started writing tests." Rather than build another testing framework from scratch, Silverstein began to look for a software test automation tool that might fit the bill. His team considered AI-assisted tools Functionize and Appvance, but decided on Mabl because of its low-code approach. "You pull up your product, click 'record' in the trainer and then just use the product, and it records everything that you did," he said. "You can add assertions every step along the way, and it makes writing the test significantly easier than any other product we explored. It's certainly easier than the things that I had built."