Warranty company devs get serverless computing boost

When one small enterprise experienced serverless computing slowdowns, it turned to startup DevZero to provide internal developer tooling and speed up development.

The idea behind serverless computing is that development teams no longer need to tackle infrastructure management tasks such as configuring and maintaining servers. Instead, they can focus on coding. However, that doesn't mean development is always faster, nor does it mean developers never have to think about infrastructure.

Extend, a San Francisco-based company that provides extended warranties to merchants, experienced significant serverless computing slowdowns when using Amazon's Cloud Development Kit (CDK). CDK is a superset of CloudFormation that AWS uses behind the scenes to define its infrastructure; if a developer wants a new piece of infrastructure stood up, CDK spits out a large YAML file.

As Extend heavily uses CDK, that means all its infrastructure lives in code, said Matthew Schrepel, senior manager of developer experience at Extend. So, when an engineer is developing a new feature, for example, they also must define the infrastructure that lives with that, he said.

Matthew Schrepel Matthew Schrepel

"We were deploying our CDK infrastructure manually and then testing it, which means that our cycle was slow," Schrepel said. "So, you have to deploy your code in order to test your code. And if something goes wrong, then you fix your code, deploy your code and test your code again. It becomes a long, arduous, annoying cycle."