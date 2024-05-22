Waterfall vs. Agile methodology: Differences and examples

If the way modern developers work had to be summed up in one word, agile is a good choice.

For decades, the Agile methodology has played a central role in shaping the software development lifecycle (SDLC), the set of processes that developers follow to write, test, deploy and update software.

Agile has become the go-to approach for managing the SDLC for most software development teams in part because it solves some of the problems its predecessor -- the Waterfall model -- creates in the SDLC. Waterfall is a stricter, more linear methodology that limits a team's ability to diverge from the project plan at different stages in the SDLC. Agile, by contrast, gives teams a margin of flexibility at each stage of the SDLC, enabling them to change the course of a project and incorporate new feedback. This adaptability is often a competitive advantage and a necessity for modern software.

Learn how these two methodologies compare and how each step of the SDLC looks under both Waterfall and Agile methodologies.

What is Waterfall? Waterfall is an approach to project management and software development that follows a linear sequence of events. In Waterfall, each phase of the project is gated. Teams cannot advance from one phase of the SDLC to the next until the current phase is complete. Each phase has clearly defined completion criteria. Criteria for the project are generated in the first stage of Waterfall -- the requirements stage -- and codified in documentation. The requirements set forth in the beginning ideally do not change during the course of a development project in this model. Waterfall suits projects that require a high volume of documentation and have repeatable, predictable processes. It is especially effective for projects with well-defined requirements and minimal expected changes, ensuring consistency and traceable control. In the Waterfall model of software development, lifecycle phases cascade in a one-way flow, and teams must complete each phase before moving to the next phase.

What is Agile? Agile is an approach to project management, specifically software development projects, that prioritizes collaboration, continuous delivery and customer feedback. Agile breaks work into iterative steps, which are smaller tasks that can be completed quickly. These iterations are done during sprints. Agile teams complete one sprint before moving onto the next one. Requirements can change at any time in the project based on changing business needs or customer feedback. Future sprints are based on the outcomes of previous sprints. Agile development works in small, incremental cycles that target flexibility and reduced risk in the SDLC. There are several frameworks -- Kanban, Scrum and feature-driven development, for example -- that help software teams put Agile into practice and implement the 12 principles outlined in the Agile Manifesto. Agile teams are self-organizing, and team roles can shift over time. Agile is best for projects that have flexible processes and incorporate customer feedback throughout the process.

Agile vs. Waterfall Agile software development emphasizes iterative work. This distinguishes Agile from Waterfall development, which entails grouped development, where all the work must reach the same point of completion before moving onto the next phase of the SDLC. With an approach based on small changes, complex software development processes are trackable and manageable for all stakeholders. If development teams try to change too much code at once -- if, for example, they try to build a number of new features at the same time -- they risk encountering unanticipated problems that delay the project. These delays can create challenges for other stakeholders -- for example, a business department that expects a new feature to be available by the date of a customer project kickoff.



Agile limits the scope of work and focuses on adapting to changing circumstances. These traits make Agile beneficial for complex projects in which unanticipated problems can arise and require development teams to pivot in response.



The tendency for Waterfall projects to go over anticipated deadlines and scope means that Waterfall is rarely used today. In general, most teams prefer Agile. By opting for an Agile approach, developers can gain a range of benefits, including the following: Greater efficiency. Isolated changes help developers spend less time implementing extraneous functionality or chasing down the source of bugs.

Isolated changes help developers spend less time implementing extraneous functionality or chasing down the source of bugs. Faster software releases. Agile helps developers avoid delays within the SDLC. Developers can move on to other tasks more quickly when they are not waiting for one large release. It also benefits users, who obtain new features faster.

Agile helps developers avoid delays within the SDLC. Developers can move on to other tasks more quickly when they are not waiting for one large release. It also benefits users, who obtain new features faster. Greater adaptability. Under Agile, teams can change plans if they decide against a given feature. In Waterfall, a team commits to many interdependent changes that it implements simultaneously. When multiple projects come together in Waterfall development, canceling or modifying some changes impacts others.

Under Agile, teams can change plans if they decide against a given feature. In Waterfall, a team commits to many interdependent changes that it implements simultaneously. When multiple projects come together in Waterfall development, canceling or modifying some changes impacts others. Enhanced stakeholder collaboration. By keeping projects on time and on task, Agile helps ensure that developers can collaborate effectively with stakeholders. Stakeholders might include business users who expect a new feature by a certain date or IT teams that need to provision the infrastructure to host a new application release.

By keeping projects on time and on task, Agile helps ensure that developers can collaborate effectively with stakeholders. Stakeholders might include business users who expect a new feature by a certain date or IT teams that need to provision the infrastructure to host a new application release. Less complexity for users. Software users benefit from Agile because changes arrive in small batches. They don't have to adapt to a totally new version of an application that has been overhauled in major ways all at once, as they might if developers followed a Waterfall approach. Still, Waterfall may work for software development projects where the following is true: The requirements for the project are clearly defined, meaning there is no need for detailed planning, analysis and design processes.

The total work necessary to complete the requirements is small in scope.

There are only a handful of developers, and they can collaborate efficiently without an Agile framework to guide them.

The deadline for the project is flexible. Under these conditions, Waterfall can be preferable because it doesn't require as much planning and orchestration.