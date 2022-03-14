Quantum adds Scalar tape storage for hyperscalers, enterprises

The unquenchable thirst for data is influencing the design of an older technology.

Recently, Quantum released the Quantum Scalar i6H, a new tape storage system for hyperscalers and the enterprise that's built to be flexible and easy to install.

The Scalar i6H is sold as a rack unit for a standard data center versus a tape library. The system is built off the vendor's Scalar i6, where the "H" stands for hyperscaler. It uses Linear Tape-Open (LTO) tape cartridges, standard data center racks and the Quantum Redundant Array of Independent Libraries (RAIL) architecture for a scale-out deployment of tape.

Hyperscalers and large companies will benefit from adding tape to their environments beyond traditional use cases such as for archiving, cold data storage or data backup, according to Vinny Choinski, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget.

"There's the opportunity for hyperscalers to use it for active data," Choinski said. "If you recall data from on tape, and put it on flash, and serve it out over the web to someone, they probably will never know it was on tape."

Expanding tape in hyperscale Quantum has been supplying tape libraries to three of the top five major hyperscalers for the past few years, one of which is already using the Scalar i6H in production, according to Eric Bassier, senior director of product marketing at Quantum. "We have over 35 EB [exabytes] of capacity deployed across hundreds of data centers," Bassier said. "That equates to a little over three million LTO tapes under management in systems we've deployed." Quantum did not publicly release specifications for the i6H but did say that, instead of naming the capacity per rack, the i6H is shipped fully assembled in a 48U data center rack. The original i6 had a maximum of 800 LTO tapes per rack; Quantum did not specify the maximum LTO tapes per rack for the i6H. The i6H system will use LTO tapes, with the most recent ninth generation tape, LTO-9, having a maximum capacity of 45 TB per tape cartridge with compression. Almost all parts of the new tape rack system are customer replaceable so that technicians can maintain the i6H and, in some cases, replace parts without using tools, Bassier said.