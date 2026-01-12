How providers can prepare for the upcoming telehealth cliff

New year, same problem -- at least for telehealth providers.

Following a 43-day government shutdown last October, which also halted telehealth flexibilities, virtual care providers were granted a short-term reprieve. The pandemic-era flexibilities that have significantly eased access to telehealth services nationwide were extended through Jan. 30, 2026.

But this means that telehealth providers are already staring down the barrel of another telehealth cliff, a frustrating yet familiar space.

"Having uncertainty in the mix is just making it very difficult to do any sort of strategic planning or concrete strategic planning," said Bragg Hemme, a healthcare regulatory attorney at Polsinelli law firm.

"[Providers are] kind of just stuck in this midst of uncertainty where they have to plan for change, but they don't know what that change is going to be," she continued. "And a key component of that change is coming to them in three-month spurts or six-month spurts, even annual spurts."

Navigating this uncertain terrain will require providers to remain agile and create contingency plans for various potential outcomes.

Managing the telehealth policy uncertainty Though nobody can accurately predict whether or not the waivers will be extended, Hemme noted that providers can look back to the 2025 government shutdown to glean insights into what another expiration will mean for them. For instance, CMS retroactively paid for telehealth services provided during the 2025 shutdown. Hemme suggested that providers develop plans to financially manage situations in which they may not receive payment on time or at all. She added that while some organizations will be able to manage the financial risk, others may have to halt services. "It really is assessing your risk tolerance, paying close attention to federal and state rules, and making sure you understand the finances if you get paid under model A versus model B -- with the flexibilities and without flexibilities," she said. Another strategy to mitigate the negative impacts of waiver expiry is to include contingencies in vendor contracts, particularly if your payer mix is heavily weighted toward Medicare. Examples of contingencies include language in contracts that defines responsibilities for telehealth services provided in the event that the flexibilities lapse. It may also be worthwhile for providers to adjust their payer mix regarding telehealth services to mitigate financial risk. "Making sure that your payer contracts are not tied to the Medicare rules with respect to telehealth, I think, is insulating as well," said Hemme. "So that you're still investing in that infrastructure and those technologies for the purposes of all of your payers, even if Medicare isn't able to pay." Hemme also noted that potential increases in the uninsured population could make a case for providers continuing to invest in telehealth. Even with the uncertainty around Medicare reimbursement for the services, telehealth could enable providers to extend care to a larger swath of the population at a reduced cost. In addition to making contingency plans and adding safety valves to their vendor contracts, healthcare providers must keep a close eye on the shifting policy and reimbursement landscape for virtual care. Hemme recommended monitoring federal agency websites, including the HHS, paying attention to the legislature when it's in session and getting on state Medicaid agency mailing lists.