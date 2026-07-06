Inside Elevance's digital chronic disease management strategy

At Elevance Health, chronic disease management isn't just a medical issue -- it's a population health issue.

Spiking rates of chronic illness is a pervasive problem nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75% of American adults have at least chronic illness.

For Shantanu Agrawal, Elevance's chief health officer, that's reframed how the payer approaches the issue.

"That already sets up chronic disease as a population-level issue for us," Agrawal said in an interview.

Elevance has observed rising chronic illness rates across demographics, from young patients to old and poor to rich. The issue spans across plan type, from Medicaid to Medicare to commercial insurance.

"Because those populations have different access to resources, it also points at why addressing chronic disease can be so challenging," Agrawal added. "What affordability or accessibility looks like for a Medicaid member is very different perhaps for a Medicare member."

Put simply, there can't be a one-size-fits-all approach to chronic disease management.

That's why Elevance has developed a menu of chronic disease management programs tailored for different member needs and preferences. A member might engage with just one program, or maybe they utilize two or three to create a more wraparound experience. This allows the payer to curate chronic disease management based on patient needs and clinical complexity.

Still, simply creating multiple population health programs isn't a panacea. In fact, it can be a lot to orchestrate and could easily become disjointed and ineffective for members.

According to Agrawal, Elevance wanted to be strategic in how it designed its chronic disease management programming, focusing on strengthening member relationships with primary care and multimodal approaches that fit member preferences.

The making of a chronic disease management program Elevance doesn't start from scratch when building out new chronic disease management programming; it starts with data. Member data helps Elevance get to know its high-risk populations and therefore create programs that meet their needs. "It's really focusing on identifying a member population that is frankly not achieving those goals that we would have for them," Agrawal explained. Those goals center on having a relationship with a primary care provider and regularly visiting them. Additionally, it means taking medications as prescribed and completing preventive and primary care services aimed at chronic disease prevention and management. This data analysis is important for finding non-engaged members, specifically, because Elevance does not want to replace the relationship other members have with their primary care providers. Patient-provider relationships are meaningful, especially in chronic disease management, he suggested. That's not to mention it'd be an unwise use of Elevance's resources to target a population that's already engaged in their care. But the reality is, there are a lot of members that aren't hitting those engagement benchmarks, Agrawal said. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, around a tenth of the U.S. population lacks any usual source of care. The Commonwealth Fund puts that figure at 17%. For these members, Elevance's member engagement strategy centers on one core mission: How can it better connect members to a primary care provider? Using that philosophy, the payer designs multi-modal patient outreach programs. "Proactive member engagement uses both digital and non-digital means," Agrawal noted. "We start first with digital, see if the member will engage with that and then we move up from there if we don't get the engagement," meaning Elevance uses more analogue engagement tactics, like phone calls or phone visits, to draw in the member.

Engaging the member in chronic care management programs This approach has landed Elevance on a few core chronic disease management programs: Proactive Member Engagement : This system uses health data analytics to assess medical, pharmacy, behavioral and social needs to flag potential medical issues and care gaps. It then sends personalized outreach over the member's preferred channel.

: This system uses health data analytics to assess medical, pharmacy, behavioral and social needs to flag potential medical issues and care gaps. It then sends personalized outreach over the member's preferred channel. Concierge Care : This is Elevance's program for members with complex medical needs. It connects members to a care team that develops personalized care plans, teaches members how to track their own symptoms and facilitates 24/7 nurse support.

: This is Elevance's program for members with complex medical needs. It connects members to a care team that develops personalized care plans, teaches members how to track their own symptoms and facilitates 24/7 nurse support. Sydney Health : Sydney Health offers tailored nudges based on a member's benefits, medical care history and current health needs. The system helps inform members about care gaps, certain services to manage their care and other steps in their care plans. Sydney Health can also help members schedule appointments.

: Sydney Health offers tailored nudges based on a member's benefits, medical care history and current health needs. The system helps inform members about care gaps, certain services to manage their care and other steps in their care plans. Sydney Health can also help members schedule appointments. Total Movement Care: This is tailored for members with musculoskeletal care needs. TMC enables virtual-first physical therapy and guided care navigation to in-network specialists. What makes these programs run smoothly is care coordination, Agrawal stressed. "There might be multiple teams that would want to reach out to a member for a particular reason," he explained. "We want to make sure that there are warm handoffs and that the member is not experiencing this as a lot of different outreaches from the company. We want them to know and feel that it's coordinated so that ultimately we can kind of work on the totality of their health together." Moreover, Elevance wants to ensure members are in the right program, if they need to be in a program at all.