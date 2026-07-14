AI shows promise in clinical reasoning, but human oversight remains critical

When ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, a previously unthinkable question emerged -- could human clinical decision-making eventually be replaced by AI?

Over three years later, AI has successfully been integrated into various healthcare workflows -- operational, financial and clinical. However, organizations have also emphasized the importance of keeping humans in the loop. This safety valve is especially important when it comes to the use of AI in clinical care.

However, as AI evolves rapidly, bolstered by seemingly endless investment dollars, are we getting closer to a human-less healthcare experience?

The answer, as one might expect, is complicated. While AI, particularly multi-agent AI systems with orchestration layers and appropriate protections in place, could feasibly perform several clinical reasoning tasks, experts agree that the goal shouldn't be to fully replace humans in healthcare. Rather, they see human-AI collaboration in healthcare as the path forward.

What is clinical reasoning, and can AI do it? Clinical reasoning is a key component of a clinician's skillset. However, defining it is challenging, especially across clinical areas. Broadly, clinical reasoning is the process by which clinicians combine their medical knowledge with patient information to identify and understand a patient's diagnosis and determine their treatment plan. "We throw around the word clinical reasoning and it kind of implies that it's one thing, but it's not," said Nigam Shah, Ph.D., chief data scientist for Stanford Health Care. "There are 183 or so medical specialties, and each one reasons a little bit differently about the problem at hand." Not only that, but clinical reasoning within a specialty can differ depending on the case and patient. Girish N. Nadkarni, M.D., chair of the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, noted that clinical reasoning varies from case to case. For example, an emergency medicine physician requires different clinical reasoning capabilities for triage than for diagnosis. Clinical reasoning requirements also vary significantly by patient preferences and patient archetypes. This variation makes it difficult to measure AI's clinical reasoning competency. According to David M. Liebovitz, M.D., co-director of Northwestern Medicine's Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine, there are methods to measure clinical reasoning; however, there is no agreed-upon standard. Different methods use different criteria to define clinical reasoning, he noted. While some focus on assessing whether the right data is being examined and whether each data element is being given appropriate consideration, others place greater emphasis on reducing diagnostic uncertainty and examining whether the right types of questions are being asked. "We have some methods," he said. "They're probably not the best methods, and reasoning alone isn't the whole job of a doctor or caring for patients, but the ways in which we attempt to measure that may not always replicate real-world reasoning." Publicly available research is also mixed. While some research shows these tools tend to struggle, other research shows they can outperform clinicians on certain clinical reasoning tasks. The latter study, released at the end of April, compared the clinical reasoning capabilities of advanced LLMs with the baseline performance of human physicians. The study was limited to six clinical reasoning tasks, explained study co-first author, Thomas Buckley, a PhD student in the inaugural Harvard Medical School AI in Medicine Program. The research showed that the OpenAI o1 series outperformed physicians across tasks, including evaluations of new emergency room patients and clinical management planning. However, Buckley noted that a wide variety of protocols and data inform the clinical reasoning of a human physician. For instance, an internal medicine physician may need to conduct a physical exam or examine medical images to make clinical decisions, and some of these tasks are still hard -- or impossible -- for AI to do. "I think we're still very far from completely reproducing all of the aspects of clinical reasoning that a physician does," Buckley said. Still, the models' performance on clinical reasoning tasks "is pretty astronomical," Buckley said. "What we're trying to say with this piece is here's evidence that these models demonstrate exceptional clinical reasoning on every test we had essentially," he continued. "Let's start funding clinical trials. Let's start doing these bigger studies of what these things can actually do in clinical care." Testing will be essential as AI development continues at a frenetic pace. According to Nadkarni, even trying to predict where AI's boundary might eventually lie with respect to clinical reasoning may be a fool's errand. "What we thought was beyond AI architecture has been changing on a day-to-day basis," he said. Liebovitz further noted that the latest AI models can not only store and analyze information, but they can also iterate in cycles and potentially solve multi-step problems. "They've evolved significantly, including things like the repeated iterations that are now possible with some of the reasoning models, where it appears to be that they're thinking out loud almost," he said. Considering these advancements in healthcare AI, Shah stated that multi-agent AI systems with orchestration layers could feasibly approach the breadth of clinician reasoning that physicians perform. "If you ask me the question, can a single model ever get to the level of a physician? I would say, I probably don't think so," Shah said. "But if you ask me the question, can a system -- which has a suite of models and an orchestration layer around it and a harness -- can it emulate a physician? Probably very soon, I would say two, three years."