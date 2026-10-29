HHS unveils breast cancer screening initiative

A new initiative out of the Department of Health and Human Services is centering on breast cancer screening, including patient education, access to cancer screening and more coordinated follow-up care.

The program will be operated by the HHS Office on Women's Health, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and DenseBreast-info.org. Together, the groups will assess national breast cancer screening and follow-up testing trends, plus work with more than 40 health systems to expand programs that address delays in care.

"HHS is strengthening breast cancer screening, expanding breast density education, and improving follow-up so women can detect cancer earlier and get the care they need faster," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said in a press release. "We are putting prevention, early detection, and timely action at the center of breast health."

Overall cancer screening rates in the U.S. are subpar. In April, the Prevent Cancer Foundation reported that 73% of adults are behind on their cancer screenings, including those related to breast cancer.

The OWH-AHRQ Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Follow-up Initiative will center on dense breast cancer screening.

Dense breasts have more glandular tissue, fibrous connective tissue and fatty breast tissue, which can increase the risk of breast cancer and make it harder to detect cancer on a mammogram, according to the National Cancer Institute. Some people with dense breasts might consider additional cancer screening options, such as MRI, ultrasound or other imaging tests recommended by a doctor, per NCI.

The OWH-AHRQ program, through a Memorandum of Understanding, will function to enhance access to educational resources to boost breast density awareness. Ideally, this will support more informed shared decision-making between patients and providers and generally bolster patient engagement in preventive screenings.

"Women deserve clear information about breast cancer screening options beyond mammography, particularly if they have dense breasts or other risk factors," Tammy Huizenga, DO, senior advisor for Nutrition and Women's Health at AHRQ, said in the press release. "Understanding their individual risk and available options helps women and their healthcare providers make informed decisions that support earlier detection."

Public awareness is a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to improving cancer screening rates, the Prevent Cancer Foundation has found. According to its report, 42% of individuals behind on any common cancer screening didn't know they were due, while another 36% said they didn't get a cancer screening because they have no family history of the disease.

However, it should be noted that cost is a leading deterrent to cancer screening, with 35% of adults behind on any cancer screening saying they were worried about unexpected costs.

Initial cancer screenings are covered as preventive care services under the Affordable Care Act, meaning they should be free for patients. However, the lack of patient education about covered benefits, plus fears about costs for potential follow-up tests, could dissuade the public.

Ensuring patient access to preventive care will require a dual-pronged approach that both centers patient education and more clarity around cost.

Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.