Georgia Tech builds network sandbox to test hospital cyber defenses

Unpatched cybersecurity vulnerabilities and missed software updates pose more than technical challenges for hospital IT security teams -- they can disrupt patient care and critical operations, making effective and efficient vulnerability management essential.

With a contract award of up to $12 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Universal Patching and Remediation for Autonomous Defense (UPGRADE) program, Georgia Tech researchers are working to alleviate this problem. They recently launched the Hospital-Integrated Vulnerability Identification and Proactive Remediation (H-VIPER) project, aiming to help hospitals quickly detect and fix system vulnerabilities.

"One thing that we see over and over again in the healthcare sector is that healthcare networks are very messy, and they're messy for a good reason. It's because patients require a wide variety of different healthcare solutions, tools and techniques," said Brendan Saltaformaggio, associate professor at Georgia Tech's School of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

"What this does from a cybersecurity perspective is it creates a very diverse attack surface. It leaves a lot of openings where an attacker might exploit something and be able to compromise the network."

Saltaformaggio, the lead researcher on the project, teamed up with fellow cybersecurity researchers and three Georgia hospitals -- Hamilton Health Care System, Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Children's) -- to build and test a platform that allows IT teams to test their cyber defenses while minimizing downtime and patient care disruptions.

The project is currently in year one of an estimated three-year effort. Saltaformaggio hopes it can foster stronger healthcare cybersecurity and inspire additional research.

Why vulnerability management remains a challenge in healthcare Healthcare organizations are notorious for having complex, interconnected networks, legacy devices and limited resources, all in an environment where patient care trumps all else. Stoddard Manikin, chief information security officer at Children's and an H-VIPER project collaborator, emphasized the unique circumstances that set healthcare apart from other industries when it comes to cybersecurity. "The healthcare industry has been targeted for many years by cybercriminals. We are especially vulnerable because we have 24/7 operations. We have patients who are ill and rely on key systems being available at all times," Manikin said. "Healthcare in particular has a wide variety of IT systems from multiple different vendors on different operating systems and platforms. It makes it very complicated to keep those systems up and running, keep them integrated and on our networks, but also to manage the vulnerability lifecycle of all the variety of systems." Depending on the flaw and patch complexity, vulnerability remediation can temporarily put a system offline. However, a neglected software update can free up entry points for cybercriminals. As such, managing a complex, interconnected system requires careful consideration of risk. "From a research perspective, this is a really hard domain to do cybersecurity research in, because in a lab environment, I can't recreate that diversity of devices and attacks and data and network connections," Saltaformaggio said. With these challenges in mind, the H-VIPER researchers set out to craft a system that enables IT teams to test their cyber capabilities in a controlled environment before deploying potentially disruptive updates and patches in real hospital settings.

Testing cyber defenses in a sandbox before deploying Any large healthcare system will likely have a solid network inventory, which is a great first step in managing a complex network of devices, Saltaformaggio said. "But what our research aims to do is to build what we call a whole-hospital simulation," he noted. "So, it's kind of like a sandbox where you can play around with the hospital's network without actually interfering with the clinical operations." The system maps out a hospital's network, giving researchers visibility into how the network would respond to a cyberattack or other adverse cyber event. "We can do things like build new patches and new remediations for vulnerabilities, and then we can test those remediations in the simulation to be sure that when we push those remediations out into the real network, it won't interfere with any of the patient care or the availability of, say, an MRI machine or other medical devices," Saltaformaggio said. The system will also be able to identify threats and alert the IT department, enabling better vulnerability detection. "This research is going to help us uncover new and novel ways to do vulnerability management in a complex real-world healthcare environment. Partnering with Georgia Tech lets us leverage their expertise with information systems and security with our very practical real-world knowledge of medical devices, the healthcare environment and network configuration, so that we're doing practical research that can actually have an impact and improve the industry," Manikin added. The goal, Manikin stressed, is to get healthcare cybersecurity to a place where hospitals are proactive rather than reactive in managing cyber risk.