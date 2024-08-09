Latest healthcare cyberattacks highlight operational risks

Healthcare cyberattacks often result in data breaches, affecting the privacy of patients. However, as recent healthcare cyberincidents have shown, operational disruptions are also common when an organization is targeted by cyberthreat actors.

In late July and early August 2024, the healthcare sector faced numerous cyberattacks and data breaches, some of which resulted in operational challenges and significant system downtime.

McLaren Health Care institutes downtime procedures following cyberattack McLaren Health Care, a Michigan-based healthcare system, notified patients on August 7 that a criminal cyberattack resulted in disruptions to its information technology and phone systems beginning August 6. The health system consists of 13 hospitals as well as ambulatory surgery centers and a physician network. According to a notice posted on McLaren's website, McLaren immediately activated its downtime procedures once it became aware of the attack. At the time of publication, several McLaren systems continued to operate in downtime procedures. Despite the disruptions, McLaren said that its facilities are "largely operational" and remain open. However, the health system had to cancel some non-emergency appointments, tests and treatments as it worked to recover from the cyberattack. "In addition, we are also actively working with our vendor partners and insurance providers to ensure our supply chain is not impacted and insurance authorizations are processed for care and treatments," the notice stated. Although its facilities remain operational, the cyberattack has affected the health system's ability to operate to its fullest extent. For example, patients were directed to bring a list of current medications, printed physician orders for imaging studies or treatments and printed results of recent lab tests to their upcoming appointments as the disruptions continue. Even with well-rehearsed incident response plans and downtime procedures, healthcare cyberattacks that target critical systems are bound to cause operational troubles.