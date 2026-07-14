Healthcare struggles with risk remediation in first half of 2026

Maintaining visibility into incoming cyber threats has long been a challenge for healthcare organizations. But, according to a new report from Fortified Health Security, the industry is getting better at it. The company's analysis of rolling NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 client assessment data showed a 60% increase in critical and high-risk findings in the first half of 2026 compared to last year.

However, remediating those risks is something healthcare has not yet mastered. The report found that risk remediation dropped to 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 23.3% over the same period in 2025. What's more, on average, an identified risk remained unresolved for 345 days.

"This isn't the story of a single catastrophic breach," the report stated. "It's the story of visibility outpacing capacity."