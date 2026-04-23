90% of patients re-check AI chatbot health info with other sources

New data from Merck Manuals is giving some hope in the discourse around patients' use of AI chatbots for healthcare. According to a survey of more than 2,000 patients, 9 in 10 who use AI take steps to verify the information chatbots provide.

This is good news, as healthcare experts worry about the impact patient-facing AI chatbots can have, particularly in terms of peddling medical misinformation or otherwise giving poor advice to users.

According to Sandy Falk, M.D., editor-in-chief of Merck Manuals, AI holds a lot of promise for improving patient access to care and health information, helping fill in patient engagement holes the industry has long left open.

"Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool for accessing and organizing information across all sorts of tasks, and finding health information is no exception," Falk said in a press release about the survey. "The challenge is making sure the information is accurate and reliable and provided in the right context."

Overall, 62% of Americans have used AI tools to access medical information, the survey found.

A third of individuals use tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini or Siri to get information about a specific condition or disease. Another 29% use the tools to get information about symptoms they're experiencing, while 26% use AI chatbots for nutrition and lifestyle advice or to ask about medication side effects or dosage.

Patients are also sharing a lot about themselves with AI chatbots, the survey noted. For example, 54% of respondents have entered a list of symptoms to get a diagnosis from AI. Another 44% have entered health information, such as vital signs or medical history.

But although patients are engaging with these technologies, many view AI chatbots skeptically, the survey showed.