Climate change drives drug demand for chronic conditions

A RAND Corporation report, published on Oct. 4, 2024, highlights the impact of climate change on four major chronic conditions -- cardiovascular disease, asthma, end-stage renal disease and Alzheimer's disease -- and forecasts significant increases in the demand for key medications by 2040. This detailed analysis sponsored by HHS underscores the urgent need for strategic planning and supply chain resiliency to mitigate climate-related disruptions and ensure continuous patient care.

Climate change and health According to the report, climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including heatwaves, hurricanes and wildfires, leading to a rise in the prevalence of various health conditions. The environmental scan conducted by RAND researchers identified several climate-vulnerable health conditions, such as maternal-fetal health issues, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney disease. In addition to these, the report highlights vector-borne diseases, water-borne infectious diseases, mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's. The growing prevalence of these conditions is anticipated to significantly alter the demand for pharmaceutical products, especially for those already experiencing supply chain challenges. Without appropriate planning, drug shortages -- already a significant issue -- could become more frequent, adversely affecting health outcomes and healthcare costs.

Projected drug demand for key chronic conditions The RAND study developed a systems dynamics model to estimate the impact of climate change on drug demand for four chronic conditions that are not only highly prevalent but also associated with significant morbidity and mortality. These conditions include the following: Cardiovascular disease, treated with metoprolol.

Asthma, treated with albuterol.

End-stage renal disease (ESRD), treated with heparin.

Alzheimer's disease, treated with donepezil. The model simulates future drug demand from 2024 to 2040 under five climate change scenarios based on the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) used by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change. Each scenario corresponds to different levels of greenhouse gas emissions, with SSP1 representing a low-emission scenario and SSP5 representing a high-emission, severe climate change scenario.

Key findings for pharmaceutical stakeholders Key projections from the RAND model include the following. Metoprolol (for cardiovascular disease) is expected to experience a slight decline (0.4%-0.9% ) due to the increasing mortality rates associated with climate change and its impact on overall health.

Albuterol (for asthma) is expected to grow in demand by 1.5%-3% as worsening air quality affects respiratory health.

Heparin (for ESRD) is anticipated to increase in demand by 4.4%-8.5% due to patients' vulnerability to climate-related factors.

is anticipated to increase in demand by 4.4%-8.5% due to patients' vulnerability to climate-related factors. Donepezil (for Alzheimer's disease) is projected to rise in demand by 17.%5-33.1% as more elderly individuals are affected. Cardiovascular disease -- metoprolol demand Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death in the U.S., and climate change is expected to exacerbate conditions such as hypertension and heart failure. The RAND model indicates that cardiovascular disease prevalence might decrease slightly under severe climate scenarios due to higher disease-specific and general mortality rates, leading to a potential 0.4%-0.9% reduction in demand for metoprolol by 2040. This surprising finding highlights the complex interplay between rising disease incidence and increased mortality from extreme weather events. Asthma -- albuterol demand Climate change is expected to worsen air quality and increase exposure to allergens, leading to increased asthma prevalence. The model projects a 1.5%-3% increase in demand for albuterol by 2040 under severe climate scenarios. This increase is attributed to higher rates of respiratory exacerbations driven by elevated levels of ground ozone, particulate matter, and pollen, which are linked to longer and more severe allergy seasons. ESRD -- heparin demand Patients with ESRD are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as dehydration and heat stress can exacerbate kidney damage. The report estimates that demand for heparin, an essential anticoagulant used during hemodialysis, could increase by 4.4%-8.5%. The anticipated rise in ESRD prevalence is driven by both increased incidence and longer survival of patients receiving hemodialysis, despite the overall higher mortality rates associated with climate change. Alzheimer's disease -- donepezil demand As a neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting the elderly, Alzheimer's disease is expected to become even more prevalent due to climate change's impact on vulnerable populations. Under severe climate scenarios, the model predicts a dramatic 17.5%-33.1% increase in demand for donepezil by 2040. This substantial rise in demand results from increased disease prevalence and improved survival rates, which together lead to a greater cumulative disease burden.