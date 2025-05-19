Understanding pharmaceutical patent thickets, exclusivity

In the pharmaceutical industry, intellectual property rights grant inventors exclusive protections for a set period, preventing others from profiting from their work. Ideally, these rights help companies recoup investments and earn returns on their products. However, some firms use tactics like patent thickets to extend market exclusivity and delay generic competition.

What are pharmaceutical patent thickets? A pharmaceutical patent thicket refers to a dense network of multiple, overlapping patents surrounding a single drug. Unlike traditional patents, which typically cover major breakthroughs, these overlapping patents often relate to minor improvements or changes to the drug. These modifications can include different formulations, dosages, methods of administration or new therapeutic uses. Companies strategically use these secondary patents to create barriers that prevent or delay competitors, such as generic or biosimilar manufacturers, from entering the market. This strategy can significantly extend a drug's profitability long after the original patent has expired. At the heart of many pharmaceutical patent thickets are continuation patents. These patents stem from previously filed "parent" patents and do not introduce new inventions. Instead, they narrow the original patent claims, often specifically targeting competitors' potential products or methods. An important variant is the Long Continuation Patent (Long CON), filed several years after the original patent to reinforce market exclusivity further. Between 2001 and 2019, pharmaceutical companies tripled their average patent filings per active ingredient, from fewer than 2 to nearly 6 patents. Despite comprising just 8.3% of total patents, Long CONs are involved in 36% of patent litigations for small-molecule pharmaceuticals, underscoring their significance, according to an empirical analysis.

How pharmaceutical patent thickets differ from other industries While patent thickets are not exclusive to the pharmaceutical industry, the way drug companies utilize them is distinct in the following ways: Lack of cross-licensing. Unlike technology companies that frequently cross-license patents, pharmaceutical companies rarely share patent rights. Pharmaceutical patents typically function as a barrier to entry, directly blocking competitors from launching competing products.

Strong regulatory environment. Pharmaceutical patents are often strategically listed in FDA databases like the Orange Book (for small molecules) and Purple Book (for biologics). These listings can trigger automatic delays in generic or biosimilar approval if the brand manufacturer files a patent lawsuit, complicating and postponing the entry of lower-cost alternatives and effectively extending market exclusivity beyond the initially granted term.

Highly concentrated markets. With fewer major players, the pharmaceutical industry faces high financial stakes for maintaining market exclusivity, encouraging aggressive patenting strategies to preserve market dominance.

AbbVie's Humira is an example of patent thickets To illustrate how pharmaceutical patent thickets are being leveraged to extend market exclusivity, take AbbVie’s biologic medication Humira (adalimumab) as an example. Initially approved in 2002, Humira faced the expiration of its original patent protection in 2016 and its regulatory exclusivity in 2014. However, AbbVie successfully delayed biosimilar competition for decades by building an extensive secondary patent portfolio before finally losing exclusivity in 2023. Roughly 79% of Humira’s patents were continuation patents strategically filed as initial exclusivity approached its end. These secondary patents included specific dosing regimens and unique formulations, creating significant legal and practical hurdles for competitors. As a result, AbbVie secured around $74 billion in revenue after its original patent expired.