HHS announces new policies for underserved communities

The United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) finalized rulings to support underserved communities, prevent drug shortages, and improve patient safety. According to a press release from August 1, 2024, the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) and Long-Term Care Hospital Prospective Payment System (LTCH PPS) rule is focused on addressing social determinants of health to improve care in underserved and under-resourced communities.

“HHS continues to make health care more accessible and equitable. Every American should be able to get the care they need, regardless of whether they are struggling to afford their rent, the color of their skin, or what else is going on in the world,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in the press release. “The Biden–Harris Administration is acting to ensure hospitals have the prescription drugs and supplies they need. In addition, we are taking further steps to help people get innovative care that meets their needs and uses taxpayer dollars wisely.”

The new ruling offers additional resources for underserved patients and communities.

According to the press release, CMS is considering the financial implications of caring for certain patient populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Payments from CMS are expected to consider the resources required to care for these individuals.

Additionally, CMS's new ruling also increases new technology add-on payments to widen access to gene therapies in rural and underserved areas.

“Hospitals are a critical part of the diverse communities they serve,” said Meena Seshamani, MD, PhD, CMS Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicare. “CMS recognizes the cost of unmet social needs hospitals face, as well as the need to advance access to innovative and essential treatments and expand the behavioral health workforce. Our payments to hospitals further recognize this and ultimately help provide hospitals the vital tools they need to better serve all communities.”

This ruling also focuses on patient safety, emergency preparedness, and methods for delivering better care at lower costs.