How do FQHCs affect accountable care organizations?

Including federally qualified health centers in accountable care organizations isn't exactly the detriment some industry experts might think, a new JAMA Network Open study challenges.

Instead, it could increase patient access to preventive care and broaden ACOs' reach to more diverse patient populations, the study authors said.

"Engaging safety net practices in ongoing payment and delivery system reform is critical to ensure equitable access to high-value care," the researchers wrote in the study's introduction. "Serving more than 30 million individuals regardless of their ability to pay, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) are a natural policy target to be included in numerous value-based payment models, especially those with a population health and primary care focus."

Indeed, the number of FQHCs participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) has increased. In 2016, there were 60 FQHCs included in MSSP, but by 2023, that number was 4,000.

Having more FQHCs participate in ACOs is important because ACOs are proven models that boost healthcare quality, access and equity, the researchers said. FQHCs have a lot of experience serving the nation's most underserved populations, making them good conduits for ensuring the benefits of an ACO -- combined with the culturally tailored care FQHCs usually deliver -- to these high-risk populations.

But ACO leaders don't always consider FQHCs when building out the organizations, mostly because of the financial constraints and infrastructure limitations these safety-net practices have.

"Moreover, their patients usually have complex health and social needs, limited access to specialty care, and higher utilization of emergency departments (EDs) compared with non-safety net practices," the researchers added. "These features may restrict ACOs' ability to generate savings and deter the inclusion of FQHCs in their participant lists."

This latest study outlined how FQHC participation in MSSP supports more value-based care delivery to traditionally marginalized groups and might improve access to preventive care for these groups.

The researchers used public MSSP files to compare the performance of ACOs that always had FQHC participation with those that never did between January 2016 and December 2022. They then supplemented that data with information about ACOs that added an FQHC to the mix for the first time.