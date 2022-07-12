Walmart's multi-cloud strategy cuts millions in IT costs

Walmart's advice to companies trying to control the hefty cost of running workloads on the three largest cloud providers comes down to one word: choice.

Tying your IT wagon to only AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud will likely lead to higher costs than having the option to run workloads on at least two platforms, said Kevin Evans, vice president of infrastructure services at the world's second-largest retailer behind Amazon.

"Regardless of your size, having choices will help you manage the costs," he said.

Walmart built one of the world's biggest hybrid clouds on an architecture designed to run a workload on Azure, Google Cloud or the Walmart Cloud Native Platform -- a Kubernetes-based system the company built from the ground up in 2020.

Azure and Google's public clouds have AI and other services Walmart prefers to rent than build. But, in general, the three IaaS platforms are equal with one critical difference: Walmart can deliver to its developers computing, storage and network resources for less.

"We can do it at a much lower cost," Evans said.

Walmart neutralizes cloud differences The heart of Walmart's multi-cloud architecture is the Cloud Native Platform's abstraction layer that hides from developers the differences between spinning up resources on the three platforms. Regardless of your size, having choices will help you manage the costs. Kevin EvansVice President of Infrastructure Services, Walmart On top of the abstraction layer is a common interface that relieves developers of the arduous tasks of learning different storage and disk types and terminology for computing resources. The universal interface lets developers deploy and move workloads using nearly the same procedures. "Our workloads become agnostic," Evans said. "They don't care where they run." Walmart IT uses its cloud platform to make 170,000 adjustments to the website back end alone each month, according to the company. That number is 1,700 times greater than the previous technology. Having consistency between the three clouds is critical in allowing developers to choose the most cost-effective platform that meets the workload's needs, Evans said. Without that option, Walmart could pay millions more for public cloud services. Walmart's neutralizing abstraction layer has lowered cloud spending by between 10% and 18%. The unification of multi-cloud management tackles the complexity of moving data between public clouds and individual applications on private IT environments. An Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) survey of 372 private and public organizations found that companies used on average a dozen observability tools to manage the integrations between on-premises applications and the cloud. Walmart leans heavily on APIs when moving data between applications. "[Multi-cloud integration] has to be built into the applications from an API perspective for this to be successful," ESG analyst Rob Strechay said. "But that brings in many management and observability headaches."