Cloud is a growing force in industrial IoT

Manufacturers and utilities are examples of U.S. industries that aren't ready to move operational technology to a public cloud. Instead, they are focusing their modernization efforts on the network edge.

Utilities are deploying hardware and software to analyze data taken from the electric grid. Manufacturers are doing the same to apply analytics to data from the factory floor that can improve equipment maintenance and reduce breakdowns.

The systems could use distributed cloud computing to collect and send data across multiple facilities. Still, the information remains on-premises with no connection to a public cloud.

"On average, organizations are simply test-bedding and doing extended trials that play around with the cloud," said Gartner analyst Eric Goodness.

Valmont to improve factory efficiency Valmont Industries is an example of a manufacturer modernizing factories to capture data that can boost operational efficiency. Last year, the global manufacturer started testing sensors on legacy equipment to monitor for signs of a potential failure. The company, which makes custom infrastructure equipment for cities, utilities and farms, started the tests at its Jasper, Tenn., and Valley, Neb., facilities. It will roll out the technology to other factories this year, said Andy Wiseman, senior director of transformational manufacturing, in a recent interview. Cisco's ruggedized wireless backhaul, the Catalyst IW9165D, reduces the amount of cabling needed to transport data between the internet and subnetworks in industrial facilities. Analyzed data that delivers intelligence that needs constant monitoring wouldn't leave the company. Instead, Valmont would process the data at the edge. Valmont is committed to modernizing factories by continually deploying technology that improves factory efficiency through robotics and data analysis. "I don't think if we talk five years from now, we're going to say we're all done," Wiseman said. "I don't think that state will ever happen. We'll continually refine and get better and add more automation and technology to the workplace." The industrial sector will represent 14% of the $830.7 billion that companies will spend on IoT technology this year -- a 10.7% increase over 2022, according to IDC. By 2026, spending on IoT will top $1.1 trillion. Cisco has supplied networking gear to the industrial sector for years. It recently bolstered its IoT Operations Dashboard for tracking, securing and managing cameras, traffic lights and other remote devices at the industrial edge. Moving to the public cloud is a journey that's going to take some time. Mahesh SudhakaranDigital general manager of grid software for electric utilities, GE Cisco added its Cyber Vision and Secure Equipment Access applications to the cloud-based software console. Cyber Vision creates a detailed asset inventory and uses Cisco intelligence to identify vulnerabilities. Secure Equipment Access lets companies remotely deploy, maintain and troubleshoot devices connected to Cisco industrial routers. With the IoT Operations Dashboard update, Cisco launched a ruggedized wireless backhaul, the Catalyst IW9165D. The wireless communication system transports data between the internet and subnetworks in industrial facilities. Companies can use the device to connect to the internet APs in buildings or moving objects like trains without cabling.