Upstart cloud provider Railway turns heads with speed

A cloud provider says it has won thousands of paying customers from startups to Fortune 500 companies with its own take on efficient hardware design and built-in automation for infrastructure that doesn't include either GPUs or Kubernetes.

Railway, founded as a PaaS provider based on Google Cloud Platform in 2020, moved into its own co-location data centers in 2024. It also departed from its PaaS roots by offering users access to lower-level cloud resources such as VMs, containers and databases, without requiring developers to manage every provisioning, monitoring and security detail, according to founder and CEO Jake Cooper.

"We spent the last five years building our own hardware, our own networking layer, orchestration engine, from dashboard to data center," Cooper said. "We've got the standard build / deploy kind of APIs for containers and primitives for people to be able to go in and use [clones], snapshots and things like that at the VM level … [but we also] manage all of the telemetry for [customers with] logs, traces and custom metrics out of the box with a full querying engine."

Railway, which is privately owned, this week revealed it had secured a fresh $100 million Series B funding round. Cooper said the cloud provider has amassed 100,000 paid users at 25,000 businesses, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies. A Railway press release named companies such as Bilt, Profound, HappyRobot, Intuit’s GoCo, TripAdvisor’s Cruise Critic and MGM Resorts as customers.

Railway competes with cloud hyperscalers and neocloud players, as well as cloud platforms from Render, Northflank and Replit, all of which have similar value propositions for developer ease of use.

However, the depth of Railway's vertical integration, with a custom rack-scale hardware design and a bare-metal orchestration layer that eschews Kubernetes, also means app developers can get services up and running in seconds rather than minutes, Cooper said.

Undercutting big cloud providers' pricing In addition to better performance, Railway claims its cloud infrastructure costs are lower than those of even large hyperscalers. For example, it prices network egress for application services at $0.05 per GB. By comparison, AWS charges $0.09 per GB for volumes between 100 GB and 10 TB per month; its volume discounts reach $0.05 per GB only with greater than 100 TB transfer from EC2 to the internet per month, according to the AWS pricing page. Railway's control over its hardware design means that it can pack in application services at high density while charging users by the second for only the underlying resources they actually use, Cooper said. He compared this to services such as AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Run. AWS Lambda charges by the number of requests contained in users' code functions and the duration it takes that code to execute. Google Cloud Run offers variable pricing according to cloud resources used per second, per requests or per job, which also includes network transfer costs. Railway charges according to the underlying cloud resources used on a per-second basis by users' application services, and its Pro level pricing plan starts at $20 per month. It does not disclose enterprise pricing. However, because of the density of workloads on Railway's hardware, Cooper said, the total cost of its cloud platform is lower over time for users than comparable serverless computing products. "We've essentially built a version of Cloud Run or Lambda, plus the hardware that goes along with it, that allows us to get to a level of what we call ultra-density, where we can run 10,000 processes on a machine," he said. Cloud hyperscalers can counter this, at least for small companies, with generous free tiers, along with grants such as the Google for Startups program, which awards up to $350,000 in cloud credits to startups that pass its application process. Railway's startup program, launched in 2025, awarded up to $5,000 in credits to 10 high-growth startups. How do you move as quickly as humanly possible, or agentically possible, and build a differentiated experience? Jake CooperFounder and CEO, Railway