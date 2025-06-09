FinOps X 2025: IT cost management evolves for AI, cloud

The message at the FinOps X 2025 conference was clear for IT leaders: FinOps is no longer optional, but an essential capability for modern technology operations management.

With technology spending representing an increasing portion of IT and business expenditures, organizations adept at managing expenses and identifying the business value of spending have a competitive advantage.

FinOps X 2025, the third annual FinOps Foundation conference, in San Diego June 2-5 attracted thousands of practitioners interested in learning how to gain that advantage.

The key theme of the conference centered around the maturation and expansion of FinOps beyond "traditional" public cloud into new areas of variable IT spend, including AI, SaaS and IT asset management (ITAM). Collectively, the FinOps Foundation leadership refers to this natural extension as "Cloud+" and introduced the concept of Scopes -- a segment of technology-related spending to which FinOps practitioners apply FinOps concepts.

Unification with ITAM On day one of the event, the FinOps Foundation and the ITAM Forum announced their strategic partnership uniting cloud financial management with software compliance. This partnership reflects the growing convergence of these separate but related disciplines, both concerned with assessing and assigning business value for technology spending. For organizations, combining FinOps use and cost data with ITAM software discovery and license management helps rationalize SaaS expenditures. The combination of FinOps forecasting, cost and usage tracking can arm IT leaders with insights to make software renewals more strategic and cost-effective. The FinOps Foundation also announced FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification 1.2, or FOCUS 1.2, which now incorporates SaaS, PaaS and cloud billing in one schema. This provides a single dashboard or SQL query for a FinOps practitioner's scope of responsibility and reduces the potential for duplicate charges. It is a big step in the right direction toward the unification of the two disciplines.

FinOps for AI It should come as no surprise that AI -- a technology whose expenditures are accelerating beyond even the explosive growth rates that characterized public cloud computing's rise -- was palpable throughout the conference, highlighting how the discipline born from cloud cost management is now evolving to address an even more financially impactful technological revolution. Questions about what to measure, how to apply FinOps principles without stifling innovation and data sources dominated conversations. In a keynote session, Taiwo Ojetayo of Workday outlined how accounting for AI costs poses a particularly difficult problem for FinOps because the AI workload is volatile, is difficult to forecast, has fragmented token and compute costs that may need to be aggregated, and has rapid technology and model changes that can radically affect performance, token usage and, therefore, costs. But it is this difficulty that makes the problem of FinOps for AI worth solving. To meet the challenge, the FinOps Foundation launched FinOps Certified: FinOps for AI, a new education series and certification built to help FinOps practitioners understand, manage and optimize AI spending within their organizations.