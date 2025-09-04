10 questions for AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam prep

Almost every enterprise has some or all of its computing capacity in the cloud. As a result, a job seeker looking for a technical role in the IT industry must prove proficiency with cloud computing technology.

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam provides candidates with an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a range of Amazon Web Services products, from S3 storage to serverless computing with Lambda functions. The questions on the exam don't delve into specific technologies like the AWS DevOps or Solution Architect certifications, but the exam covers a more exhaustive span of topics than other AWS exams.

If an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification could improve your resume, or you're curious about the exam's content, take a crack at these 10 practice questions we crafted to help candidates prepare. If you score well on these, check out 10 more AWS Practitioner Certification Exam questions and answers.

