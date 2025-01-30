An introduction to AWS Graviton processors and instances

When choosing the right cloud instance, enterprises often want the best performance at a lower cost.

Amazon EC2 offers a wide range of instance families and types that can run on demand with reliability and without investment into costly on-premises hardware. However, choosing the wrong instance can be quite costly, even if the performance is on point. Luckily, instances powered by AWS Graviton processors promise performance and affordability.

Learn more about the basics of Graviton processors, their corresponding instance families and how to select the right instance type.

The evolution of AWS Graviton processors Graviton processors are designed to deliver more efficient compute capabilities in terms of power consumption, parallel processing and overall cost. AWS unveiled the first generation of its custom-built Graviton processors in 2018. These processors powered the cloud provider's general-purpose A1 EC2 instances. Graviton2 was announced in 2020 and Graviton3 in 2021. Graviton4 was announced in late 2023, but it was made generally available in July 2024. Current AWS Graviton processors are based on 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores, and unlike commercially available processors from Intel, AMD and Nvidia, they are Arm-based and custom-built by AWS. See how the Graviton processor has evolved. Each generation of Graviton processor introduces improvements compared to the previous generation. According to AWS, Graviton3 delivers 25% better performance and 50% faster memory access compared to Graviton2, as well as 60% lower energy consumption. Graviton4 delivers up to 30% better compute performance compared to Graviton3.

Explore AWS Graviton-based instances The more recent Graviton-powered processors support a wider range of instance options. These range from general-purpose to instances optimized for memory-, storage- or compute-intensive workloads. The processors provide developers with more flexibility to choose more combinations of virtual CPU (vCPU) and memory. Here is a quick list of the AWS Graviton-based instances and the processor that powers each: AWS Graviton2. C6g, C6gn, C6gd, M6g, M6gd, T4g, Im4gn, I4g, Is4gen, X2gd, G5g, R6g and R6gd.

C6g, C6gn, C6gd, M6g, M6gd, T4g, Im4gn, I4g, Is4gen, X2gd, G5g, R6g and R6gd. AWS Graviton3/3E. C7g, C7gn, C7gd, HPC7g, M7g, M7gd, R7g and R7gd.

C7g, C7gn, C7gd, HPC7g, M7g, M7gd, R7g and R7gd. AWS Graviton4. M8g, I8g, R8g, C8g and X8g. Graviton-based instances are available in a range of AWS services, including Elastic Kubernetes Service, MemoryDB, GameLift, Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka, EMR, CodeBuild, SageMaker, Relational Database Service and OpenSearch Service. Keep in mind that the supported Graviton generations vary by service and selected instance family. Performance is expected to be higher than previous-generation instances, so IT teams supporting large clusters might be able to achieve the same level of customer experience with fewer servers, which can be more cost-effective. Application owners should evaluate the right cost-and-performance balance when selecting Graviton processors. Cost savings Regarding AWS compute usage cost, Graviton-powered instances, in some cases, have a cost rate 25% lower compared to equivalent non-Graviton instances with similar vCPU and memory specifications. For example, a non-Graviton m5.large instance rate is approximately 25% higher compared to a Graviton m6g.large instance. As Graviton evolves, these price differences are likely to be even higher. This is without considering any potential performance improvements that could result in a lower number of deployed compute instances or a smaller instance size compared to their non-Graviton counterparts.