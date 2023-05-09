Deploy an app on Google Cloud Run with Terraform

Pairing Terraform with Cloud Run delivers scalable and predictable deployment. Simultaneously, you can deploy your app in Google Cloud with little configuration hassle, thanks to the deployment process that Cloud Run supports.

Let's look at the steps necessary to deploy an application to Google Cloud Run with Terraform.

What is Google Cloud Run? Cloud Run is a fully managed service that lets you deploy applications with just a few clicks or CLI commands. Deployment on Cloud Run can look like providing a container image for your app, specifying a few configuration options and telling Cloud Run to run the app. This means you don't have to worry about provisioning host infrastructure or scaling servers. Cloud Run is notable because it's a container-centric platform. Not all similar services are designed for deploying containerized apps specifically. Cloud Run supports apps written in every language. This is an advantage that you don't get from certain similar services, such as many function as a service (FaaS) platforms that are only compatible with specific programming languages.

What is Terraform? Terraform is a popular infrastructure as code (IaC) platform. Like other IaC offerings, Terraform lets engineers define how an application should operate using code. Then, they can push that configuration automatically to as many hosting environments as they want. Terraform makes it easier to deploy applications at scale. It reduces the risk of configuration errors that could arise from human oversight. If the files that define your application deployment are properly coded, your application will act as you need it to.