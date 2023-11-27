Craft a data protection strategy for multi-cloud

When it comes to storing data, multi-cloud environments can provide several benefits, such as scalability, lower costs and increased availability and resiliency. However, these benefits are rendered ineffective without a robust multi-cloud security strategy.

Multi-cloud data storage also presents some special challenges when it comes to cybersecurity. Lack of consistency surrounding how enterprises store and manage data, the inability in some cases to monitor data in a centralized way and other issues can create vulnerabilities and open enterprises to potential security threats.

With the right data protection strategy in place, it's possible to conquer these challenges and take advantage of multi-cloud data storage without accepting unreasonable data risks. Keep reading for tips on how to protect sensitive data that exists across more than one cloud.

What is multi-cloud data protection? Multi-cloud data protection is the practice of safeguarding and securing data stored across multiple clouds. It's based on the same principles as data protection, but it's tailored for the unique challenges of multi-cloud environments. Multi-cloud data protection includes all aspects of ensuring that data is safe and usable, such as the following: Data security. Data must be protected against unauthorized access or manipulation.

The challenges of multi-cloud data protection Addressing the various components of data protection is hard enough when all of your data lives in a single cloud. But when using multiple clouds from different providers -- such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud -- you face some unique challenges. Inconsistent tooling In most cases, the data protection tooling that each cloud service provider offers only works within their own respective clouds. As a result, you can't centrally monitor or manage all data using cloud providers' native tools. For example, different providers use different identity and access management frameworks that govern permissions and authentication to access data. They also offer different tools that use automation for data backup, data loss prevention and data monitoring. Because of this, teams need to juggle multiple security tools. They can't rely on a centralized, consistent set of tools or configurations to protect all data. Varying cloud security and data protection standards In multi-cloud environments, some clouds might be subject to more rigid security controls than others. For example, if your business uses one cloud to host all its workloads and uses a second cloud only for data storage, it's likely that the first cloud will receive more focus from security teams because it's the primary environment for the business. This means that the second cloud could be more prone to oversights that trigger data protection risks. Lack of experience Engineers tasked with data protection across multiple clouds are more prone to making errors -- such as accidentally misconfiguring data access policies -- on clouds with which they are not as well-versed. Additionally, it is costly and takes time to properly train staff on different platforms.