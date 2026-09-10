How Samsung and Lark Health are bringing chronic care to seniors' smartphones

Though digital health technology has the potential to transform senior care, getting these programs and tools into seniors' hands is often challenging. A recent partnership aims to address that gap by bringing digital preventive and cardiometabolic care to seniors via devices many already have.

Samsung Electronics is joining forces with digital health provider Lark Health to offer seniors free access to Lark's programs through their Samsung Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

According to Hon Pak, M.D., senior vice president and head of the Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, the partnership "represents a move away from fragmented, episodic care towards a widespread, integrated health ecosystem."

By making Lark's various digital care programs available for free on Samsung devices, the organizations hope to increase access to care and provide seniors with support between visits. That support is urgently needed as a vast majority (93%) of U.S. seniors have one or more chronic conditions.

Companies expand access to digital health programs Through the partnership, seniors will be able to access Lark Health's 12 chronic disease management and prevention programs through the Samsung Health app for free. These include Lark Health's prevention suite and its Medicare Diabetes Prevention program. The prevention suite comprises various AI-powered wellness programs targeting stress, sleep, nutrition, exercise and tobacco cessation, while the cardiometabolic programs offer AI-driven health coaching as well as remote patient monitoring. "[The platform uses] both generative AI and deterministic clinical AI," Julia Hu, co-founder and CEO of Lark Health. "And it's basically 24/7 coaching plus remote patient monitoring." Lark Health delivers various RPM devices to patients' homes, including scales, glucometers and blood pressure monitors. "We're monitoring your health biomarkers, and we're coaching you on whatever condition you have, whether that's diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, etcetera," Hu explained. "And today we've treated about two and a half million patients." When needed, care is escalated to live healthcare professionals, she added. Lark Health has its own medical group comprising health coaches, registered dieticians and certified clinicians. The company also partners with the patient's existing care teams. Seniors with Samsung Galaxy devices will be able to access the programs starting in the third quarter of 2026. Hu stated that all Samsung Health users aged 65 and older will be eligible for the preventive care programs, while those at risk for type 2 diabetes and diagnosed with cardiometabolic and behavioral health conditions will be eligible for the other programs. Users can verify their eligibility and enroll in the appropriate programs via their phones. Lark Health has partnered with Particle Health to access patients' medical records and verify their clinical and insurance eligibility, she said.