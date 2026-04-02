5 top SOC-as-a-service providers and how to evaluate them

SOC as a service, or SOCaaS, is a type of managed security service provider focused on delivering security operations center services. It differs from a managed SOC by virtue of requiring little or no installation of outsourcer systems or staff within the enterprise environment beyond endpoint agents for provider-hosted extended detection and response (XDR).

Some SOCaaS offerings go beyond monitoring and initial response. They might engage in deeper layers of incident response, even to final resolution. They could perform vulnerability assessments and security auditing. They typically do not engage in red team pen testing, security awareness training, cybersecurity architecture or cybersecurity policy development.

When evaluating SOCaaS providers, consider the following key capabilities:

SOCaaS vendors to consider

The following are five leading SOCaaS vendors to evaluate.

Arctic Wolf

Being 100% channel-based, Arctic Wolf sells its platform and services to organizations exclusively through its partner MSSPs.

Platforms, tools, partners and integrations: The Aurora Platform is a cloud-native XDR product. Designed to be vendor-agnostic, it integrates with more than 200 major and niche security tools. In most cases, customers can integrate some or all of their existing security stacks.

Intelligence: Its threat intelligence service processes trillions of security events weekly, collected from thousands of customer organizations.

Automation and scalability: Arctic Wolf leans heavily on machine learning and AI, including an AI security assistant developed with Anthropic, to automate threat detection, triage and analysis, with the goal of keeping false positives from reaching human staff.

Industry expertise: The vendor claims expertise in several industries, including financial services and manufacturing, and provides vertical-specific guidance.

Scope and geography: Arctic Wolf serves customers in more than 30 countries, providing around-the-clock monitoring and human incident response regardless of location.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike sells directly to midsize and large enterprises, as well as through channel partners and MSSPs.

Platforms, tools, partners, and integrations: CrowdStrike's SOCaaS is built around its Falcon platform, using a single endpoint agent to connect to a suite of cloud security tools and XDR. The service integrates with hundreds of other security applications and services. CrowdStrike says it has more than 400 partners.

Intelligence: CrowdStrike hosts its own Adversary Intelligence team and the Falcon OverWatch managed threat hunting service. It tracks and maintains profiles for hundreds of adversary groups.

Automation and scalability: The platform uses AI to automate threat prevention and detection. CrowdStrike added Charlotte AI AgentWorks, a platform that creates AI agents to automate repetitive tasks.

Industry expertise: The company serves a wide range of industries, including technology, IT and engineering, with a focus on midsize and large enterprises.

Scope and geography: CrowdStrike provides 24/7 global coverage for on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

Rapid7

Rapid7 sells directly to enterprises and SMBs, as well as through MSSP channels.

Platforms, tools, partners and integrations: The company's Command Platform features an endpoint agent and a suite of cloud-based security tools, including vulnerability management and threat detection and response. It supports integration with hundreds of third-party tools, feeds and services.

Intelligence: Rapid7's Threat Intelligence Hub draws on in-house research, Rapid7 Labs and data from 11,000-plus customers, as well as open source projects such as Metasploit and Project Sonar.

Automation and scalability: Rapid7 leans on an AI engine trained on more than 20 years of data to automate threat detection, triage and analysis. It aims to suppress benign alerts, weed out false positives and highlight alerts for genuine threats. It also provides security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities for automated workflows and playbooks.

Industry expertise: Tools are tailored to specific industries, such as healthcare, financial services, government, energy and retail.

Scope and geography: Rapid7 offers around-the-clock global coverage of on-premises and cloud environments using a geographically distributed cloud platform. In support of data-residency requirements, it has data storage regions in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne offers its SOCaaS directly to large enterprises through a subscription-based model; it serves others through channel partners, including MSSPs.

Platforms, tools, partners and integrations: The core offering is built on the Singularity XDR platform. It relies on an endpoint agent but also integrates with more than 200 other security technologies.

Intelligence: The platform uses AI to identify suspicious behavior and correlate alerts across endpoints, identities and workloads. Its Storylines technology presents threat intelligence and context to human analysts in a way that is intended to show an attack's full scope. The SOCaaS offering also draws from a global team of threat hunters to provide additional analysis.

Automation and scalability: The platform uses AI and ML to automate threat detection and real-time response, often without human intervention. It also automates threat prevention actions. The managed detection and response (MDR) service outsources the threat investigation and response, with SentinelOne claiming a 20-minute mean time to respond, clearing the way for full recovery.

Industry expertise: SentinelOne has services for companies in finance, healthcare, government and manufacturing, including support for IoT devices.

Scope and geography: The company provides around-the-clock coverage globally for more than 11,500 customers. It has regionalized data storage to meet data-residency requirements.

Sophos

Through its own development and its 2025 Secureworks acquisition, Sophos offers MDR and SOCaaS. It has a partner-first sales program that emphasizes the channel, but will engage directly with large enterprises.

Platforms, tools, partners and integrations: The core offering is Sophos MDR, which now includes the Secureworks Taegis XDR platform. Sophos MDR integrates with hundreds of third-party endpoint, network and cloud tools, as well as various identity platforms, so most customers can integrate at least some of their existing cybersecurity products.

Intelligence: Sophos X-Ops, the vendor's unified threat intelligence unit, includes a threat research team that analyzes trillions of events per week. Threat intelligence feeds directly into the core XDR underlying the MDR service.

Automation and scalability: The platform includes a built-in SOAR tool and leans increasingly on AI to automate workflows, triage alerts and execute workflows and playbooks.

Industry expertise: Sophos has offerings for manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, retail, government and other sectors.

Scope and geography: Sophos provides 24/7 global coverage for both on-premises and cloud environments. With data storage in multiple regions, customers can comply with data-residency regulations. Services are designed for organizations of all sizes, though they are best suited for small and midsize companies. Sophos targets a 30-minute initial response for high-severity cases, but in its service level agreement, it commits to a monthly average of 60 minutes.

Editor's note: The author chose to highlight these services based on independent research, prioritizing anecdotally prominent and well-established offerings with significant user bases. This list is organized alphabetically.

John Burke is CTO and a research analyst at Nemertes Research. Burke joined Nemertes in 2005 with nearly two decades of technology experience. He has worked at all levels of IT, including as an end-user support specialist, programmer, system administrator, database specialist, network administrator, network architect and systems architect.