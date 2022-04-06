Software developers need more than coding skills

A new analysis of the software developer job market revealed that openings are expected to continue growing at a rapid pace. However, it takes more than strong coding skills to get hired in today's competitive market, a reality reflected in HackerRank's upcoming developer skills platform expansion.

HackerRank, a technical hiring company, recently stated its intent to use a $60 million series D round of funding to help it move beyond coding skills assessment, highlighting the premium employers place on more diverse skill sets.

The company, which was founded in 2012 and counts 25% of the Fortune 100 as customers, plans to screen for technical skills in emerging areas like blockchain, cryptocurrency and machine learning. In addition, plans are underway to assess skills outside of software development, including design, hardware and quality assurance, according to a press release.

The company stated in its release that the move will "better evaluate attributes increasingly valued among distributed teams."

Soft skills are critical As well as requiring technical skills, employers are placing more emphasis on soft skills such as organization, time management and the ability to work effectively on a team. HackerRank's plans to identify candidates with these sought-after skills matches what is already going on in the marketplace. "We screen for soft skills in our rigorous talent interview process," said Christy Schumann, senior vice president of talent operations for Toptal, a tech talent company based in Wilmington, Del. The company specializes in placement of freelance software developers. "We account for language and communications skills, professionalism and problem-solving abilities." This level of consideration, she said, makes a difference for Toptal's clients, who range from enterprise companies to SMBs. "Not only are they able to work with top developer talent, they are being matched with someone who can fit well into existing teams and play an integral role in the success of any given project," she said.

Keeping up with emerging trends Schumann added that there are opportunities for software developers with skills in blockchain, React/React Native, Node.js and Python. However, she said, the marketplace is changing fast. "The speed at which tech is developing -- anything from the cloud to mobile apps -- is nearly outpacing the supply of skilled workers who know how to manage it," she said. Another emerging trend is the shift toward code written by machine learning algorithms. Human coders will still be in demand, but the emphasis will change from writing code from scratch to working side by side with AI. Vincent Granville, founder of AI company MLtechniques.com and co-founder of Data Science Central, a community for big data practitioners that is owned by TechTarget, would employ developers if not for automation. "I use platforms and don't have to code anything," Granville said. "When I click on some button to design a nice feature, it's just one click -- the code is automatically generated in the back end by a piece of code that writes code." Still, software development remains critical for enterprises. "There is a real need for people who can put stuff in production mode," Granville said. "And they can be trained to learn data science, especially as mathematical modeling is more and more automated. The other way around is less easy."