API documentation can make or break developer experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- API documentation gives developers a written guide for how to use programming interfaces, but if done poorly, it can create roadblocks for others, industry experts said at this week's API World conference.

APIs allow applications and platforms to interact, orchestrating communication between apps with different underlying architectures. Behind every API is a complex layer of information, such as API calls, data formats, requests and syntax. Best practices dictate that API documentation should contain all the information necessary for another developer to understand an API's features and functionality, such as code examples, screenshots, syntax references and other pertinent information.

Good documentation is especially vital now, given flux in the job market caused by the Great Resignation, said Tom Peelen, senior solution engineer at automated testing platform Sauce Labs, during an API World session.

"You have an abundance of people swapping jobs," he said. "If you don't have a solid formula to follow, it takes longer for a new person to ramp up."

Poor-quality documentation can cause significant problems for developers, especially when it comes to API testing, as it can create a lack of consistency from test to test and negatively affect team collaboration and developer productivity, Peelen said.

"You need to make sure that new employees know how these API tests were built out and that they have a foundation to pull from that is consistent," he said.