Low-code API management tool fights complexity, with caveats

Experts agree that API management is often too complex. But one startup's recent attempts to offer a low-code alternative still face an uphill battle to gain traction.

Visual API tools have existed for decades to address specific aspects of API management, such as API code generation and API testing. For example, Swagger helps design and document APIs, and Twilio can visualize how API interactions take place. Other tools competing in the API management space include Postman, APIMan and F5 Nginx.

Now, a new contender has emerged in APIwiz, which was founded in 2017 and raised a $2 million seed funding round in March. The startup looks to extend a low-code visual interface to encompass the entire API management lifecycle and make it accessible beyond the ranks of professional developers.

"This whole API lifecycle today is broken down and addressed by various tools and technologies … [some] that are focused on design. And there are certain aspects of those [that] are more focused on building CI/CD automation, sandbox creation, [or a] developer portal," said Rakshith Rao, co-founder and CEO of APIwiz. "APIwiz is taking the approach [of], 'How do we bring various aspects of the API management lifecycle under a single pane of glass?'"

In addition to providing professional developers with visual tools, the platform allows citizen developers to build, publish and maintain APIs without understanding traditional coding languages or infrastructure as code languages such as JSON or YAML, according to Rao.

A low-code approach to API infrastructure configuration might let developers build configuration files without learning a new syntax, potentially opening API configuration to non-developers and those who are technical but not comfortable with code, such as product managers, said Rob Zazueta, a freelance technical consultant based in Concord, Calif.

"I'm honestly in favor of anything that democratizes the digital space by making complex technical things accessible to more people," he said. "APIwiz does sound a wee bit too good to be true in some ways. But I think there's also an argument to be made that API management and configuration is currently too difficult for some teams to manage."

Speed is another potential advantage of using a no-code/low-code API management platform. Pre-built modules, available as icons in the APIwiz user interface, mean configuration files and other components do not have to be hand-coded, which reduces labor hours and errors, Rao said.

Low-code can also speed up bulk configuration, Zazueta said.

"The old [user experience] of [API management] tools was somewhat limiting and made it difficult to perform bulk configuration," he said. "If you wanted to migrate dozens of endpoints to a new management system, you likely had to go through dozens of forms in the interface."