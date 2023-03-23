Test frameworks and examples for unit testing Python code

Unit testing allows QA testers and developers to eliminate problems in the codebase and elevate software quality. Choosing the right language and framework for unit testing is crucial for teams.

Unit tests are code-based tests that verify that a single component of code returns the correct results. They are typically automated and run during each code check-in or build. Unit testing is an important part of regression testing as it provides added assurance that bug fixes or defects from minor or major changes won't break existing functionality. Executing unit tests gives the software development team the ability to test all code in the code base, isolate errors, find hidden defects and reduce defect investigation time.

Python offers an open source option for unit testing that's concise and usable by a large variety of developer, DevOps and QA tester experience levels. Additionally, Python's built-in unit test frameworks can greatly benefit unit testing practices. Let's examine the advantages of unit testing in Python, some framework options and ways to combat common issues that may arise during unit testing.

Python frameworks and their unit testing advantages Python is free, easy to set up and simple to use. More advantages of using Python over other languages for unit testing include the following: Compatibility with most tools and other coding languages.

Object-oriented programming.

Larger standard libraries compared to other languages.

Built-in data structures.

Automatic memory management.

General-purpose language allows for common usage among developers with varying experience while also allowing for high-level programming. Python's understandable and concise nature allows users to build more advanced unit tests in less time and with less test maintenance or debugging issues. Another major advantage to using Python for unit testing is its abundance of built-in frameworks. Python has three built-in frameworks teams can use for unit testing: PyUnit, pytest and doctest. Developers who use one of these frameworks assist in creating on-point and simple unit tests that focus on verifying a single code component. PyUnit is Python's built-in unit testing framework. PyUnit is like JUnit for Java. Start PyUnit by first importing the unittest library in Python. Unit tests created in PyUnit are subclasses of the unittest.TestCase class. Testers can then use the runTest() method to execute the unit tests with various assert functions. Pytest is the alternative framework to the built-in PyUnit module that can be installed within Python. In pytest, developers write tests by writing functions prefixed with the word "test" and then letting pytest discover the tests automatically. The pytest framework uses the Python assert keyword. Once you write the test, save the file and then add both a setup and teardown. The pytest framework determines where fixtures are functions that have a return value. With pytest, the framework allows users to share fixtures across classes, modules, packages and sessions where fixtures can call other fixtures as arguments. Doctest is another built-in test framework within Python. The primary purpose of doctest is to create unit test documentation. The doctest framework searches for code fragments that resemble interactive sessions and runs those sessions to verify they execute as expected. Other tools available to support unit testing with Python include the following: Nose2. This is an extension to the unittest module. The nose2 tool provides an improved API plugin and more simplified internal interfaces and processes. It aids in test parameterization and fixture organization into layers, and allows for capturing log messages and provides test coverage data.

