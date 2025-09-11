K Health to "Make Health Tech Great Again" with AI virtual care

At the end of July, dozens of health systems, technology giants and health technology companies signed on to CMS-led pledges to "Make Health Tech Great Again." While the pledges boast lofty goals to "kill the clipboard," provide personalized support and connect patients to care, how the signatories will achieve these goals remains to be seen.

For AI-driven virtual primary care company K Health, the path forward lies in marrying its existing product and strategies to the overarching vision of the Health Tech Ecosystem initiative.

In a recent interview, Ethan Fischer, vice president of strategy and business development at K Health, discussed the company's decision to sign the pledge, its plans to align with the CMS initiative and his hopes for it.

WHY K HEALTH SIGNED THE PLEDGE Since its inception in 2016, K Health's role has evolved in the healthcare landscape. Initially, the company designed a patient-facing app that asks patients relevant questions to help them ascertain what medical needs they may have, Fischer explained. "That was kind of the core of the company, and I think it's kind of funny looking back that we started off with this mantra of healthcare without the system," he said. The company's platform has since evolved. It now uses AI to combine information provided by patients, like their symptoms, with EHR data to give providers a detailed view of the patient's health and how it may influence their current concerns. Alongside the technology's evolution, the company's strategy changed. "We realized you can build and innovate a lot outside of the system, but to actually impact patients and impact care and hit that scale moment, you kind of have to figure out how do you work with the legacy players," Fischer said. "How do you work with the folks where patients are seeking care today? How do you work with the folks that cover that care?" Today, the company is partnered with several prominent health systems, including Cedars-Sinai and Hackensack Meridian Health. K Health views CMS' Health Tech Ecosystem initiative as a progression of these efforts to collaborate with healthcare stakeholders. The initiative has two overarching goals: establishing an interoperability framework to improve information sharing between patients and providers and increasing the availability of personalized tools. Fischer stated that K Health's technology and collaborations with legacy healthcare players align with these goals. "We see a lot of opportunity to work with CMS and with some of the other companies that are on that list of the pledges to say, 'how do we take this [technology] and really impact the beneficiaries that CMS has in a complementary way," he said.