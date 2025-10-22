Why HIEs will be essential to CMS' Health Tech Ecosystem

One of the primary goals of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative is to address the lack of interoperability in healthcare. While such national initiatives are necessary to tackle this pervasive problem, local organizations must have a seat at the table to achieve success.

That's according to Isabell Pacheco, D.Sc., incoming CEO and executive director of the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), Michigan's state-designated health information exchange (HIE).

"National innovation works best when it's paired with regional stewardship so we can ensure equity, privacy, inclusivity and long-term sustainability," she said in an interview.

In this new collaborative landscape that CMS has envisioned, HIEs will play a critical role, helping to foster relationships, provide local governance and ensure the initiative results in tangible changes at the local healthcare level.

What are the goals of the Health Technology Ecosystem initiative? Announced at the end of July, CMS secured voluntary commitments from major tech companies, health systems, patient-facing app developers and payers to support the Health Technology Ecosystem initiative. The initiative focuses on two goals: establishing an interoperability framework and increasing the availability of personalized health tools. According to CMS, the interoperability framework will serve as a "voluntary blueprint" for data exchange across the healthcare industry, including among HIEs, EHRs and tech platforms. It outlines the criteria for data sharing and the various categories of participants. For example, entities that voluntarily meet the CMS criteria will become "CMS aligned networks." By July 4, 2026, these networks will need to provide or facilitate access to: Data using FHIR APIs

Chart notes and clinical documents as FHIR attachments

Appointment and encounter notifications using FHIR subscriptions "This is a movement, not a mandate. It is a call to action, not a regulation," CMS stated on its website. In August, MiHIN expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting the need for a collaborative approach to interoperability. Pacheco doubled down on this sentiment, stating, "We're encouraged by the national momentum towards patient-centric standards, standards-based interoperability and the CMS initiative. I think it really validates the work we've been doing in Michigan for years, and that's building a secure, trusted infrastructure that empowers patients and providers." She also emphasized the importance of involving local healthcare providers in interoperability efforts to ensure they have the intended real-world impact.