Most HIEs routinely use HL7 v2 and CDA health data standards

Health information exchange organizations are adopting health data standards at varying rates, with a recent data brief from the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and ONC (ASTP/ONC) revealing widespread use of HL7 v2 and CDA standards but slower adoption of FHIR APIs.

There are two main kinds of health data standards:

Content standards, like HL7 v2 and CDA, describe the structure and organization of the data.

Terminology standards like LOINC communicate health concepts through a common set of codes, terms and classifications.

Content standards In a 2023 national survey of HIEs, more than 90% of HIEs reported that they routinely or sometimes received and sent (or made available) CDAs. Additionally, most HIEs routinely received and sent (or made available) HL7 v2 messages. The survey also found that 96% of HIEs reported receiving HL7 v2 ADT messages. The high percentage of HIEs receiving HL7 v2 ADT messages could be partly explained by the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule's requirement for the electronic exchange of patient ADT data for psychiatric hospitals, critical access hospitals and Medicare Conditions of Participation. Only a small amount of HIEs reported routinely using HL7 FHIR APIs to receive and send data (or make data available).