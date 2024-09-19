Michigan partnership bets on virtual visits for uninsured

Accessibility and affordability are inextricably linked in America. If one does not have health insurance, one likely cannot afford healthcare -- a predicament that millions nationwide are in. As a result, the uninsured population is more likely to forgo or delay healthcare. Even amid the virtual care boom of recent years, which expanded care access for several medically underserved groups, the uninsured population remained less likely than their peers to use healthcare services.

In Michigan, a new partnership between Priority Health, a nonprofit healthcare payer, and Curai Health, a virtual care provider, aims to address these care gaps by offering free virtual visits to the uninsured through the end of the year.

"When we thought about really wanting to invest in our communities, what better way is there than to offer free access to healthcare services for those who need it the most and might be facing the most barriers to getting that care?" said Rick Abbott, senior vice president of employer solutions at Priority Health, in an interview.

If the partnership between Priority Health and Curai is successful in Michigan, it could offer a blueprint for other states looking to expand healthcare access to their uninsured populations.

Why expanding care access for the uninsured is essential Though the uninsured rate dropped to a record low in 2022, there are still 25.6 million uninsured individuals in America. This population faces substantial barriers to healthcare access, including the prohibitive cost of healthcare. Even after they have accessed healthcare, the uninsured population must contend with unfair treatment and mounting medical debt. Michigan has made significant strides in decreasing the rate of uninsured individuals in the state; however, in 2022, the state still had 470,700 uninsured individuals, from infants to age 65, representing 5.8% of the total population, federal data shows. Priority Health is Michigan's second-largest health plan, covering 1.3 million members through various health plans for employers and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid. However, Abbott noted that the significant number of uninsured in the state creates a ripple effect, adversely affecting healthcare affordability for all Michiganders, including Priority Health's members. When we thought about really wanting to invest in our communities, what better way is there than to offer free access to healthcare services for those who need it the most and might be facing the most barriers to getting that care? Rick AbbottSenior vice president of employer solutions, Priority Health "The uninsured often drive costs -- they don't get [or] seek access to care that they need, so their medical conditions get exacerbated over time," he said. "And eventually that leads to urgent care visits and ER [emergency room] visits that are very costly and do actually make healthcare less affordable for those in this market and across the country." By enabling free virtual visits through the new partnership, Priority Health aims to improve access and reduce healthcare costs statewide. "We not only can improve the quality of care for those residing in this state, but we also can help really bend the healthcare trend and really try to address costs that, again, often show up at inappropriate places like the ER when they could be managed through something just like virtual care," Abbott said.