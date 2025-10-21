MA markets getting less crowded, but to minimal cost benefit

Medicare Advantage markets tend to be very crowded, but a new study in Health Affairs shows competition has started to increase despite very modest cost benefits to Medicare and beneficiaries.

The study examined the relationship between changes in Medicare Advantage (MA) insurer concentration and payments, as well as other plan characteristics, in relation to the value MA provides to beneficiaries. Researchers from the Urban Institute used administrative data from CMS to perform the analysis.

The analysis confirmed heavy market concentration in MA markets, with an average of 2.8 MA payers per county in 2013. However, markets became more competitive over time, ever so slightly.

By 2023, there was an average of 4.8 MA payers per county. As a result, the average Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) score, which measures market concentration, with low HHIs indicating more competition, for county MA payers fell from 5,888 to 4,225 over a decade.

Even the market share of the top two MA payers declined, from 91.7% in 2013 to 78.9% in 2023. Previous research from KFF showed that just one or two payers dominate most MA markets.

But even with the large decrease in HHI over ten years, researchers stressed that MA markets remained highly concentrated. And this concentration didn't significantly improve the value of the program.

More competition led to higher payments The government created the MA program to create competition within the Medicare space. Payments to the payers for participating would also be competitive through a bidding process. However, MA has never achieved its goal of saving the Medicare program money, researchers stated. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission even estimated that plans are currently overpaid by about 20%, meaning beneficiaries cost the Medicare program 20% more than they would in traditional Medicare. The study suggested that even slight increases in competition did not significantly bring down MA payments. In fact, researchers found that county average Medicare payments to MA plans increased from $734 per month in 2013 to $856 in 2021, representing a 16.6% increase. The payments covered Parts A and B, standardized to a 1.0 risk score, they added. Researchers also observed the highest Medicare payments in areas with the most concentration, although "not by a substantial amount." Overall, reduced concentration of MA payers led to lower Medicare payments to plans. For each 1,000-point decrease in HHI, researchers reported, payments fell by $3.80 per member per month. However, this value does not significantly impact average payments, which exceeded $730 per month.

Competition and value to beneficiaries Competition also had an effect on the value of MA plans to beneficiaries. In the study, the additional monthly premium that beneficiaries paid above their automatic Part B premium increased initially, from $41 in 2013 to $47 in 2017. Then, premiums declined thereafter to around $16 in 2023. Additionally, out-of-pocket maximums increased from $4,838 in 2013 to $5,867 in 2018, after which they declined to $5,284 by 2023. MA rebates and Part D deductibles also increased during the period. Researchers said that overall, plan value measured by out-of-pocket maximums declined at first, but then improved after 2018. However, market conditions mattered. For example, the additional premiums above the automated Part B payment were lowest in the least concentrated markets at about $16. In the most concentrated markets, the extra monthly premium was nearly double at $30. Rebates were also higher in less concentrated markets, or markets where there was more competition and bids were lower. Additionally, out-of-pocket spending maximums were lower in less concentrated markets, according to the study. Notably, prescription drug plan deductibles did not follow a straight trend. The deductibles were lower in the middle two markets at $233 and $237, respectively, versus $291 in the most concentrated market and $300 in the least concentrated market.