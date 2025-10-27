Do MA Star Ratings incentivize consistent quality performance?

A new study in JAMA Health Forum calls into question the incentives in the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings, stating that crossing the coveted four-star threshold for quality bonus payments paradoxically can predict poor ratings for Medicare Advantage plans in the future.

Indeed, once MA plans achieve a four-star rating, they actually become more likely to slip below that threshold the following plan year before potentially crossing over it again. This might indicate a system built to incentivize volatile performance, as plans earn more in bonus payments each time they cross the four-star threshold.

These findings come soon after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2026 Medicare Advantage Star Ratings, showing a slight uptick in weighted average stars from 3.96 to 3.98 for the 2026 plan year. Despite what some experts considered an unexpected overall MA plan improvement, there were some losers in this year's Star Ratings release as they face financial pressure after losing quality bonus payments.

4-Star ratings a Holy Grail for MA plans In the Medicare Advantage world, getting at least a four-star rating from CMS is considered a Holy Grail. These higher ratings are tied to a quality bonus payment -- in 2024, the feds paid out more than $11.8 billion in quality bonus payments -- and they can also shape enrollment. The inverse is true, too, according to the researchers. When MA plans get lower star ratings, their enrollment rates suffer significantly. "Because true quality is expected to remain relatively stable, volatility-driven bonuses may indicate misaligned incentives," the researchers posited.