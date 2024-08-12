Key MA quality bonus payment program outcomes, concerns

Medicare Advantage plans have been scrutinized in recent years as lawmakers question whether the plans’ cost savings and quality are worth the money the federal government invests in them. The quality bonus payment program is at the heart of these tensions.

Starting in 2012, the Medicare Advantage quality bonus program was designed to support CMS’s overarching goal of shifting the healthcare system toward value-based care. However, this program was unique in that, inherent in its construction, it was not budget-neutral nor did it seek to control Medicare spending. Instead, CMS set aside federal dollars as an incentive to private payers for high-quality results.

These reward payments have grown from $3.0 billion in 2015 to at least $12.8 billion in 2023. The growth rate is particularly striking given that CMS projected the program would cost $8.35 billion over 10 years, even before the agency shifted from rewarding plans with 3 stars or higher in the Medicare Advantage star rating system to only rewarding plans with 4 stars or higher.

As more Medicare beneficiaries choose Medicare Advantage plans over traditional Medicare, understanding the quality bonus payment program—its strengths, its weaknesses, and its future—will be critical to payers’ success.

How does CMS calculate quality bonus payments? Quality bonus payments rely on the results of the Medicare Advantage star rating system. CMS assigns health plans 1 to 5 stars based on their performance on certain quality measures. The exact number of metrics fluctuates from year-to-year as the agency updates its policies. In 2024, plans were evaluated on 30 measures (40 for Medicare Advantage-Part D plans). Each measure falls into one of several categories. Performance in administration, member experience, and preventive care can affect payers’ scores and, ultimately, their star ratings. High-quality results will receive a 4- or 5-star rating, while poor results will receive a lower score. In general, CMS awards a 5% quality bonus payment to health plans that achieve 4 stars or higher. However, some payers receive extra bonuses due to their location and certain market factors. These extra payments are called “double bonuses.” Health plans are eligible for a double bonus if they are in an urban area where traditional Medicare spending is low, Medicare Advantage penetration is high, and they achieved a high Medicare Advantage star rating. When all of these factors are present, CMS pays a 10% bonus, instead of 5%, hence the name “double bonus.” “The intent of double bonuses is to generate savings for Medicare by increasing MA enrollment in areas with high Medicare Advantage penetration and low FFS spending,” a study on double bonus payments explained. Additionally, plans that do not have high enough enrollment levels to achieve a star rating and plans that are new to the market may receive a payment boost. CMS adds 3.5 percentage points to the amount per enrollee that the agency will pay for these plans. Setting the quality bonus payment is part of establishing a standard benchmark. CMS uses traditional Medicare data on historic fee-for-service Medicare spending in the county to set the benchmark. The agency then adjusts that benchmark based on the level of risk and a plan’s quality of care as established in the star ratings.

Outcomes of the quality bonus payment program The adoption of value-based care by Medicare Advantage plans is a distinguishing factor between the privatized program and fee-for-service Medicare. In this sense, the quality bonus payment program aligns with policymakers’ overarching goals for Medicare Advantage. In its design, the quality bonus payment program aims to uphold a value-based care approach to payment by assigning financial incentives to high-quality performance. The 5% bonus payment motivates payers to focus on the categories that CMS has established and can be used to further improve care. Health insurers may elect to re-invest the bonus payment in their Medicare beneficiaries’ quality of care, however this is not a requirement of the program. Bonus payments rose 28% from 2022 to 2023, according to a KFF analysis. In 2023, 26 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries (representing 85% of the Medicare Advantage population) were in plans that received bonus payments. This was a big leap from only 9 million Medicare beneficiaries in these types of plans in 2015 (55% of the Medicare population at the time). In 2023, the average bonus payment per enrollee reached $417. Employer-sponsored health plans and union plans received the highest bonus payments, with an average of $460 per enrollee. In contrast, individual plans and special needs plans (SNPs) received lower bonus payments, $417 and $374, respectively. Payers with the highest Medicare Advantage enrollment tended to receive higher bonus payments, the KFF analysis noted. Together, the two insurers with the largest share of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries accounted for almost half of all the bonus payments CMS distributed in 2023 (47%). UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) plans held the highest enrollment shares in 2023 and they also received the largest amounts of bonus payments. UnitedHealthcare received $3.9 billion, Humana got $2.3 billion, and BCBS was awarded $1.7 billion in bonus payments.