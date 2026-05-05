United promises another 30% cut to prior auths in 2026

UnitedHealthcare is keeping the momentum rolling with prior authorization reform, promising even more reductions by year's end.

United announced today that it plans to reduce prior authorizations by another 30% in 2026. The payer was also part of a group of over 50 leading health plans that touted an 11% reduction in prior authorizations last month.

Paring back prior authorizations is part of a pledge the payers took in 2025 to reform the notoriously burdensome process. The payers, which also included Cigna, Aetna, Elevance Health and several Blues plans, also agreed to other reforms, such as digitizing prior authorizations, ensuring continuity of care when patients change plans and expanding real-time responses.

United said in the announcement that it will no longer require prior authorizations for some outpatient surgeries and therapies, as well as chiropractic care. Some diagnostic tests, like echocardiograms, will also no longer require prior approvals from the payer.

The payer already eliminated most prior authorizations for rural providers across all lines of business in an effort to bolster a strained rural healthcare system.

"Prior authorization is an essential safeguard but should only be used when it truly protects patients and improves care," Tim Noel, United's CEO, said in a press release.

But this is not the end of United's prior authorization reforms, Noel continued. He said United is "committed to further improving and refining our processes to make reviews quicker, simpler and more efficient."

Last month, the payer signed on to an industrywide effort to standardize submission requirements for electronic prior authorizations. It said more than half of its prior authorization volume will be included in the initiative, with a goal of 70% by the end of the year.

United explained that the electronic prior authorization standards are part of "the next phase of the payer's ongoing efforts to modernize and simplify prior authorizations."

Making strides with prior authorization reform Prior authorizations are a major challenge for healthcare providers and patients, who say the process takes away from direct care, delays treatment and can even lead to injury and death in some cases. Leading payers are recognizing the toll this utilization management strategy is taking on the healthcare industry. They maintain that prior authorizations are necessary to curb unnecessary care, especially as healthcare costs continue to soar, but reform is needed. And they have already made major strides. America's Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recently reported an overall reduction in the scope of prior authorizations, particularly in Medicare Advantage, where a 15% reduction was observed. Some payers have also established secure data-sharing processes for better continuity of care. Payers like United have also adopted so-called "gold cards," which exempt some providers from prior authorization requirements if they consistently adhere to evidence-based care guidelines. United reported that it plans to expand its nationwide gold-card program, which experienced a 40% increase in the number of qualified provider groups last year. More payers are also using AI to streamline and automate prior authorizations. This is in part to CMS' Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction, or WISeR, Model that requires the use of AI and machine learning for prior authorizations for select high-risk Medicare services in six states. The agency kicked off the WISeR Model at the start of the year.