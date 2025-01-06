How Healthcare Technology Helps Brokers Improve Provider and Network Data Management

The complexity of managing data from multiple carriers—each with unique formats and protocols—can pose significant challenges for brokers. The good news? Progress is possible. With the right technology and services, brokers can streamline data management, improve accuracy, and drive a more positive experience.

In other words, with the right approach, brokers can overcome these challenges and elevate their service.

7 Best Practices for Streamlining Provider and Network Data Management

Improving provider and network data management isn’t just about solving operational challenges—it’s about delivering better care experiences for beneficiaries, fostering trust with employers, and positioning brokers as leaders in the field. By implementing these best practices, brokers can modernize their approach, enhance client relationships, and stay ahead in a dynamic market.

1. Consolidate and Standardize Data

Handling data from multiple carriers with varying formats can lead to confusion and inefficiencies. Consolidating this information into a unified format simplifies comparisons and provides brokers with a clear, comprehensive view of health plan options.

Jillian Carlile, senior product manager at Zelis, highlights the challenge: “Each carrier typically has its own unique data formats, access protocols, and updates, making obtaining accurate and up-to-date information highly complex.” By standardizing data, brokers can deliver actionable insights more effectively, enabling beneficiaries to make faster, more confident decisions.

2. Ensure Access to Real-Time Updates

Provider data is constantly evolving—approximately 30% of network information changes annually due to updates in locations, specialties, or retirements. Without real-time updates, brokers risk presenting outdated information that frustrates beneficiaries and disrupts enrollment.

Partnering with technology providers that offer dynamic updates and future-dated changes ensures beneficiaries and employers always have access to accurate data when they need it most. This approach eliminates guesswork and builds trust during the decision-making process.

3. Leverage Scalable Integration Solutions

As the volume of provider data increases, manual updates become more burdensome and prone to errors. Brokers can streamline this process by integrating scalable data management tools directly into their enrollment platforms.

“These platforms maintain robust connections with carriers, automating data collection and updates,” Carlile explains. This automation enables brokers to prioritize strategic initiatives, such as enhancing the client experience, over repetitive manual tasks.

4. Provide Advanced Insights for Personalization

Modern beneficiaries expect more than basic provider data—they want personalized options that align with their unique needs. Including advanced data elements such as gender, languages spoken, and cultural competency can transform the client experience.

“Details like these help beneficiaries feel understood and prioritized,” Carlile notes. By offering tailored healthcare options, brokers can strengthen trust and demonstrate their commitment to meeting individual preferences.

5. Adopt Proactive Data Management

Staying ahead of discrepancies requires more than occasional updates. Brokers should collaborate with partners who maintain direct relationships with carriers, ensuring the highest levels of data accuracy and integrity.

Organizations that proactively manage data can deliver up-to-date, reliable information, which Carlile emphasizes is “critical for making informed decisions in a dynamic market.” This proactive approach positions brokers as trusted, dependable resources for beneficiaries.

6. Enhance the Enrollment Experience

A seamless enrollment process is essential for building trust and satisfaction. For example, being able to quickly answer questions like “Is this provider in-network?” or “Is this prescription covered?” demonstrates expertise and reliability.

Carlile underscores the importance of accuracy: “Answering these and other questions quickly is critical for brokers to provide value and build trust.” A smooth enrollment experience not only boosts employee satisfaction but also reinforces employer confidence in their broker’s capabilities.

7. Differentiate Through Innovation

To stay competitive in the evolving healthcare landscape, brokers must embrace technology that reduces operational costs, enhances accuracy, and adapts to market demands. Innovation allows brokers to focus on building relationships while meeting complex client needs.

By adopting advanced tools and streamlining operations, brokers can establish themselves as forward-thinking partners. “Leveraging technology,” Carlile adds, “helps brokers not only stay competitive but also deepen client trust through tailored, efficient solutions.”