AI fills front office staffing gaps, but who manages the AI?

Front office staff keep patients moving through their care journey by scheduling appointments, answering calls and handling registration. For a short-staffed medical practice, an AI agent in the front office can mean one less call waiting for an answer. But practices turning to AI automation to fill staffing gaps must also budget for the people needed to oversee it.

In a survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Third Way Health, 59% of medical practice executives cited the ongoing need for human backup as a challenge with front-office AI. Meanwhile, only 7% reported that their practices were fully staffed and stable. The survey polled 200 executives at U.S. practices with 50 or more medical professionals.

Astrana Health, an Alhambra, California-based healthcare practice, is navigating those staffing demands.

Dividing the work between AI and people Astrana operates primary care and multispecialty offices alongside an affiliated provider network. The organization includes more than 20,000 providers across 16 markets. The company also holds an ownership stake in Third Way Health, whose AI agents and human teams support front-office operations at Astrana's medical groups, including AMG Medical Group, Valley Oaks Medical Group and Southern California Heart Centers. AI answers patient calls and handles scheduling, rescheduling and general questions, while people take over when requests become too complex or patients ask for human assistance. "You can have a process that is heavily AI, but there's still going to be times where you want to implement using a person," said Lucas Taylor, Astrana's chief transformation officer, in an interview. The balance depends on both the request and the patient. Frederik Mueller, Third Way Health's co-founder and CEO, described certain situations that require human interaction, particularly those that require trust-building with patients or complex judgment. These could include encouraging an uncertain patient to attend an annual wellness visit or navigating a payment-policy exception. Additionally, many front-office workflows divide responsibility within a single task, requiring both technology and human intervention to complete the task, Mueller said. For example, if AI schedules a next-day appointment, a team member needs to notify the provider through their preferred contact. "We used to think it's either you automate…or you just hand it off to a person. What we've learned is that it's more of a hybrid middle. There are many scenarios that we encounter that ultimately require some part of a task to be completed by an AI agent and some part by a person," Mueller said.