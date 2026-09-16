As AI tools multiply, health systems are centralizing AI management

As health systems deploy more AI tools, the processes for evaluating and monitoring them are becoming harder to manage at scale.

At Inova Health, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, the challenge has become pressing as its AI portfolio has grown. The health system now has about 70 AI features in production, with its inventory continuing to expand. According to Jon McManus, Inova’s chief data and AI officer, that AI inventory is growing by 12 or more features per month.

New York City-based Mount Sinai has a similarly large AI portfolio. Robbie Freeman, chief digital transformation officer, said the health system currently has more than 100 live AI use cases. About one-third were developed in-house, while others include AI features available through its Epic EHR, imaging tools and applications supporting revenue cycle and back-office operations.

As the number of AI applications soars in health systems nationwide, managing each through separate evaluation and monitoring processes can become difficult to sustain. Consequently, health systems are looking for ways to bring those functions together across the enterprise.

One platform designed to support that approach is Signal 1's AI Management System, which brings AI inventory, governance workflows and ongoing performance monitoring into a centralized platform. Inova and Mount Sinai are among the health systems using Signal 1 to manage AI governance.

"We recognized the moment that the amount of AI we were dealing with was starting to outpace our ability to deal with it by hand," McManus said.

Scaling AI governance without a one-size fits all approach Before implementing the Signal 1 platform, Inova employed various tools to manage its AI inventory. The health system used Word documents to collect information from vendors as well as ethics assessments completed by the Inova leader sponsoring the use case. Inova also tracked its AI inventory in spreadsheets and used qualitative tools to monitor safety and reliability. While performance reports from vendors were available, they were specific to individual AI features, making it difficult to compare performance across the organization. As Inova's AI portfolio grew, leaders recognized that these processes would become difficult to sustain. McManus highlighted that Inova's experience reflected a broader challenge for large health systems as their AI portfolios expand. "Volume [of AI tools is] going to require a platform approach for enterprise-size companies," he said. Mount Sinai also faced AI governance scaling challenges despite already having a centralized AI governance structure. As part of that structure, the health system has an independent AI assurance lab -- a dedicated team that evaluates higher-risk AI tools before deployment and monitors them once they are in use. The assurance lab tests tools for performance, bias and potential unintended consequences or harm before making implementation recommendations to the health system's AI governance team. However, applying that assurance process across Mount Sinai's AI portfolio could be labor-intensive. For scaling individual AI tools, staff may need to map workflows, design evaluations, configure and run tests and establish ongoing monitoring, according to Freeman. So, Mount Sinai is testing whether the Signal 1 platform can reduce the work required to conduct assurance across its AI portfolio. "We can't yet automate that full process, but we can shorten the time, energy, effort it takes to do assurance on each one of those AI tools that require it," Freeman said.