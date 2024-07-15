Fostering health AI development with confidential computing

The development of AI solutions to tackle pain points in healthcare is an exciting prospect for many in the industry. While other industries are seeing rapid advances in algorithm development, healthcare AI innovation is often slowed by data privacy and cost concerns.

Confidential computing has been proposed to help secure healthcare data during analytics projects, but until recently, there have been limited applications outside of research.

In 2020, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Center for Digital Health Innovation (CDHI), Fortanix, Intel and Microsoft Azure formed a collaboration to create a privacy-preserving confidential computing platform to accelerate clinical algorithm development and validation.

The work, which has since been spun out into a startup called BeeKeeperAI, aimed to provide a zero-trust environment within the platform to protect the privacy of healthcare data and the intellectual property (IP) of the algorithm being developed. The platform would also allow stakeholders to streamline workflows by enabling data access and transformation in a collaborative, secure environment.

Mary Beth Chalk, co-founder and chief commercial officer of BeeKeeperAI, sat down with Healthtech Analytics to discuss how confidential computing can help tackle common clinical algorithm development hurdles and how stakeholders can utilize the approach for real-world applications.

The promise of confidential computing Chalk emphasized that the current clinical AI development landscape is riddled with challenges, most of which center around privacy, security, time and cost. On their own, each presents a unique problem to solve, but together, they present larger obstacles that prevent effective collaboration and workflow efficiency. "From a health system perspective, [there are] two sides of the marketplace: the data steward side --which is responsible for data sovereignty and patient privacy -- and the algorithm developer side, which is working on creating healthcare AI," Chalk explained, noting that while these two might exist within the same organization, the workflow challenges make collaboration extremely difficult. She further noted that prior to its spin-out from UCSF, the BeeKeeperAI team was learning how much the time and effort invested in the algorithm development process could negatively impact a project. The contracting and approval processes needed to enable AI developers to gain access to sufficient quantities of high-quality, real-world data -- which are necessary to determine whether the algorithm is going to serve its intended purpose in improving clinical outcomes, capacity or productivity -- create a significant burden for healthcare and life sciences organizations. "[BeeKeeperAI] began to see that time lag: it was taking a total of nine months, 12 months or 18 months to get the necessary approvals in place for what was, essentially, a two-month computing project," Chalk stated. "So, one can imagine the legal cost and the nonproductive use of scientific brain power just to do the sheer administrative chore of getting the necessary and important approvals." She underscored that this approach isn't scalable, as time-to-market and obsolescence for software moves significantly more quickly than for medical devices or pharmacotherapy interventions. Chalk noted that confidential computing can address some of these challenges by helping clinical algorithm developers "move at the speed of software." "You can protect data at rest. You can protect intellectual property at rest. You can protect IP and data in transit, but the last frontier that confidential computing addresses is encrypted protection of both during [computing]," she explained. Chalk further indicated that enabling computation within a confidential computing environment helps provide end-to-end encrypted protection. The full end-to-end encryption that confidential computing can offer for data and IP across the development process is key for secure, efficient clinical algorithm development. Chalk emphasized that other approaches, like federated learning, encrypt data at rest and in transit, but during the computing phase, the data and the algorithm's IP are exposed, creating privacy and security concerns. She underscored that much of the contracting and approval process for algorithm development is centered on this potential for data and IP exposure. "Confidential computing becomes an enabling core competency that allows you to assure that data sovereignty is protected, individual privacy is protected, and intellectual property remains protected at all times," she noted.

The confidential computing environment A confidential computing approach can enable these protections and provide a streamlined, secure environment for multiparty clinical AI development. Chalk likened healthcare AI research development to a "well-worn goat path," in which multiple parties, like an algorithm developer and a data steward, know the steps needed to complete a project. "[The process is] pretty much a standard template, so if you use the Pareto principle, 80% of it is the same thing every single time," she stated. However, collaborating on these steps presents a challenge, as completing each step requires significant manual efforts on behalf of the stakeholders. A confidential computing environment can alleviate this by providing a platform to help facilitate each step of the process without requiring significant manual input. Chalk explained that for BeeKeeperAI, the solution's user interface helps achieve this. An algorithm developer can use the interface to upload the project protocol, which is transferred to the data steward's interface to provide details about the model, its clinical importance and its data specifications. The data steward can then use this information to identify whether they have relevant clinical data for that model and curate that data to the AI developer's specifications. By streamlining the collaborative process, the confidential computing environment allows users to more readily test the model in sandbox environments and tweak it if needed. The solution is built on automated workflows, but because these exist in an encrypted environment, stakeholders can take advantage of improved collaboration without sacrificing security. "So we've taken this well-worn goat path and created an application software layer that allows the users [to collaborate within] a very familiar environment and process," Chalk explained. "Then what we've done is hinged multiple privacy-enhancing technologies underneath that workflow," including checks for nefarious activity and data exfiltration within the project enclave. Further, the confidential computing enclave is operated within the data steward's environment, meaning that data never leaves the steward's control. Because the solution is software-as-a-service, data stewards do not need significant expertise in confidential computing to take advantage of the platform. "[BeeKeeperAI maintains the software], we manage it, but we never take possession of the data. We never see the data or the algorithm," Chalk said, emphasizing that the confidential computing environment helps AI developers and data stewards continue doing what they've always done. By creating an environment in which stakeholders can collaborate securely, confidential computing tools can streamline or eliminate administration-heavy aspects of the clinical AI development process, such as business associate agreements and institutional review board approvals. In doing so, confidential computing has the potential to spur a host of real-world research and development projects.