Utilizing predictive AI to enhance cancer immunotherapy

Though cancer treatments have advanced dramatically over the last century, there is much we don't know about treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. For instance, immunotherapy -- a form of cancer treatment that helps patients' immune systems fight cancer -- is effective in treating various types of cancer, including kidney cancer and lung cancer. However, cancer patients' response to immunotherapy can be hard to predict. Enter AI.

Researchers from the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have developed a new predictive AI tool that uses routine blood tests to determine patient responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a type of immunotherapy.

Healthcare stakeholders are increasingly applying advanced techniques like AI and machine learning to enhance cancer care. For instance, in 2023, researchers from Texas and Pennsylvania developed a generative AI tool to improve adaptive radiotherapy. Last year, Cleveland Clinic and IBM researchers published a study showing that AI models can help predict how antigen peptides interact with immune cells, which could be used to identify more effective immunotherapy targets and enhance treatments.

The new tool, called SCORPIO, aims to not only improve immunotherapy outcomes by better predicting which cancer patients will benefit from ICIs but also democratize access to immunotherapy by providing a scalable and affordable alternative to genomic data, said Diego Chowell, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and immunotherapy, oncological sciences and artificial intelligence and human health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

A study shows that the tool could deliver on both of the above promises, but Chowell emphasized that health systems will have to consider various operational and patient care factors when implementing it into clinical care.

Understanding ICIs and its challenges According to the National Cancer Institute, ICIs are a type of immunotherapy in which medications are used to block immune checkpoints that prevent strong immune responses in the body. Immune checkpoints engage when T-cell proteins on the surface of immune cells bind to partner proteins on other cells, telling the body to stop producing an immune response that could kill healthy cells. However, when checkpoint proteins bind with partner proteins on tumor cells, the immune checkpoint engages, preventing a strong immune response to kill the cancer cells. Thus, ICIs override the immune checkpoints, allowing the body to provide a strong enough response to kill cancer cells. "ICIs have revolutionized cancer treatment, offering durable responses for some patients," Chowell said. "However, ICIs do not benefit everyone, and ineffective treatments can lead to unnecessary toxicities, wasted resources and increased healthcare costs." Variable patient responses to ICIs are one of the primary challenges of using this immunotherapy to treat cancer. Multiple studies have attempted to determine the reason behind these unpredictable responses to ICIs and other forms of immunotherapy. For instance, a study published in 2021 theorized that inherited genetic variations influence the likelihood of benefitting from ICIs. Despite research in this area, the ability to accurately predict cancer patient responses to ICI remains elusive. Additionally, Chowell said that other biomarkers commonly used to predict patient responses, like tumor mutational burden (TMB) and programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), are "costly, technically demanding and limited in their reliability across cancer types and healthcare settings." Thus, there is an urgent need for low-cost, easy-to-implement tools to predict responses to ICIs.

Creating the new AI tool To create an immunotherapy response prediction tool that is affordable and easy to adopt, the Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering research team turned to AI. SCORPIO represents a major step toward democratizing access to precision oncology. Diego Chowell, Ph.D.Assistant professor of immunology and immunotherapy, oncological sciences and artificial intelligence and human health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As described in Nature Medicine, they developed and evaluated the SCORPIO tool, which utilizes routine blood tests and clinical data to predict ICI efficacy and overall survival. The researchers developed the tool by retrospectively collecting data from 2,035 patients across 17 cancer types treated with ICIs between 2014 and 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The tool was created using the training set, which included 1,628 patients. Chowell explained that the tool uses machine learning to identify patterns that correlate with treatment outcomes, enabling it to make predictions without requiring specialized assays. The researchers tested the model on two internal test sets comprising 2,511 patients across 19 cancer types. They found that the SCORPIO tool outperformed TMB for predicting the overall survival of patients undergoing ICI treatment and the clinical benefit of ICI for these patients. Further, the researchers externally validated the tool using 10 global phase 3 trials that comprised 4,447 patients across six cancer types and a real-world cohort from the Mount Sinai Health System that included 1,159 patients across 18 cancer types. They found that SCORPIO maintained its efficacy in predicting ICI outcomes, surpassing PD-L1 staining. "The study comprised nearly 10,000 patients across 21 cancer types and [the tool] was validated on both clinical trial and real-world datasets, confirming its reliability, generalizability, and potential to improve precision oncology," Chowell said.