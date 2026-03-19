Survey: AI uptake highest among neurologists, GI physicians

More than half of U.S. physicians are currently using AI, with neurologists and gastroenterologists leading the pack, according to a new survey by Doximity.

Doximity, a digital platform and professional network for U.S. healthcare professionals, surveyed 3,151 of its physician members between November 2025 and January 2026. The physicians represented 15 specialties.

AI utilization among surveyed physicians jumped from 47% in April 2025 to 63% in January 2026. About a third of the physicians (31%) who were not using AI in January 2026 said they were interested in using the technology. Only 5% indicated no interest in AI.

Though AI utilization increased among physicians overall, adoption varied by specialty. Neurologists reported the highest rate of current AI use (64%), followed by gastroenterologists (61%) and internal medicine physicians (60%). More than half of family medicine physicians and cardiologists reported AI adoption (58%), with oncologists following close behind (57%).

Dermatologists (46%), psychiatrists (47%) and physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians (47%) reported the lowest rates of AI adoption across specialties.

AI adoption is driven primarily by its potential to reduce administrative workload, with 69% of physicians citing this as the reason they are excited about AI, followed by the opportunity for improved work-life balance (67%).

Most physicians are using AI for administrative tasks: 35% for literature searches, 29% for voice-based documentation and 26% for writing patient support letters.

These AI use cases also varied by specialty. Neurologists and gastroenterologists remained at the forefront in using AI for literature searches and ambient clinical documentation; meanwhile, urologists, pediatricians, and dermatologists were least likely to use AI for either task.

AI utilization already appears to be paying off, with 75% of physicians reporting both reduced administrative burden and greater job satisfaction. Additionally, 73% said it has improved work-life balance, and 69% cited better patient care and outcomes.

Not only that, but 23% of physicians also reported that AI has helped cut down on after-hours administrative work, more commonly referred to as "pajama time." Another 66% believe that AI will reduce pajama time in the future.

However, concerns around AI use persist, with 71% of physicians citing the accuracy and reliability of AI‑generated outputs as their top concern, followed by legal and regulatory uncertainty (48%) and ethical considerations (42%).

Thus, the report concluded that "unlocking AI's full potential will require continued validation, transparency, and thoughtful governance."

Further, "building trust through evidence, physician verification, and responsible implementation will be critical to ensuring AI strengthens medicine in safe and sustainable ways," the report stated.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.