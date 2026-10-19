AI-based clinical intelligence is all the rage. But who is using it?

AI platforms that answer clinical questions promise to make clinicians' jobs easier by sifting through large volumes of evidence and pulling up relevant information. And it appears the technology is making good on that promise as these platforms become more popular. But which clinicians are using them most, and how, have remained open questions -- until now.

A new study published in JAMA shows that the number of clinicians using OpenEvidence increased sharply over the last two years, with trainees and early-career physicians using the platform the most.

"Two key takeaways are that an enormous number of physicians are using AI for clinical care and that they are often using it in areas where they don't have specific expertise," said the study's corresponding author Anupam Jena, M.D., Ph.D., the Joseph P. Newhouse Professor of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School and HMS professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, in the press release.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital assessed clinicians' use of OpenEvidence, as it is the most widely used AI-driven clinical information platform in the country. They examined 271 million queries from 952,008 clinicians between Jan. 1, 2024, and June 30, 2026. Of the clinicians, 556,200 were physicians.

While OpenEvidence did not fund the study, three study co-authors are OpenEvidence employees. The company provided the data, but it was de-identified data for analysis.

Who is using the OpenEvidence platform? The study shows that the number of active users per month on the platform jumped from 355 in January 2024 to 703,265 in June 2026. The average number of monthly queries per active user rose from 18 to 39.5 in the same period. The share of clinicians who were active users in one month and who queried again the next rose from approximately 70% in early 2024 to 90% in 2026. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants submitted more queries per active user than physicians in one month. But clinical experience was the biggest driver of platform use. Clinicians with fewer than 10 years in practice submitted 43.4 queries per user per month compared with 29.9 among those with 20 or more years in practice. This trend could also be seen among physicians. Close to two-thirds of the queries (61.8%) were from physicians within a decade of medical school graduation, while residents and fellows submitted 27.2% of the queries and physicians with 20 or more years of experience submitted 16.5%. Oncologists and hematologists used the platform most, followed by internal medicine physicians and family medicine physicians. Use of the platform was lower in procedural and diagnostic specialties, such as ophthalmology, radiology and orthopedics.