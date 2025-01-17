Wolf Haldenstein reports data breach affecting 3.4M people

Law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reported a 2023 data breach that affected more than 3.4 million individuals. Wolf Haldenstein specializes in complex litigation and has represented consumers in data breach lawsuits.

The firm confirmed the total number of affected individuals in January 2025 through a filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office.

According to the breach notice, Wolf Haldenstein detected suspicious network activity on Dec. 13, 2023, and immediately launched an investigation.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized party had accessed files stored within its network. The information involved in the breach included names, Social Security numbers, medical diagnoses, medical claim information and employee identification numbers.

"As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, Wolf Haldenstein reviewed and enhanced its existing policies and procedures related to data privacy to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event," the breach notice stated.

"Wolf Haldenstein is also offering complimentary credit monitoring to individuals who believe they may have been affected by this incident and are interested in this service."

Wolf Haldenstein notified affected individuals of the breach in May 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein is not the first law firm to experience a data breach involving protected health information. In March 2023, law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe suffered a cyberattack in which an unauthorized party gained remote access to a file share that the firm used to store certain client files.

The files involved in the Orrick breach contained data related to a 2020 data breach case that Orrick was working on.

These two breaches speak to the widespread scope of healthcare data breaches as threat actors continue to target organizations surrounding the healthcare ecosystem.

