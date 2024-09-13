How will the NOPAIN Act impact Medicare beneficiaries?

The NOPAIN Act, also called the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act, is a bipartisan, bicameral act intended to expand patient and provider access to non-opioid pain management options by improving reimbursement to help navigate the potential cost of treatment. Although opioids can be effective and necessary for managing pain, these substances are highly addictive. Long-term opioid use and opioid use disorder pose longitudinal and detrimental health impacts.

According to the CDC, several other major health organizations, and existing research, there are several risks associated with opioid use. The obvious dangers include addiction and overdose. However, other risks include tolerance, physical dependence, increased pain sensitivity, constipation, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, sleepiness, dizziness, confusion, depression, lower testosterone levels, itching and sweating.

In a report published by Voices for Non-Opioid Choices, experts estimated that in 2022, 145,000 Medicare beneficiaries were diagnosed with opioid use disorder (OUD). The condition is attributed to an additional $29,669 in healthcare costs per patient annually. With the addition of new diagnoses in 2022, approximately 1.1 million Medicare beneficiaries have OUD, accounting for $33 billion in healthcare costs annually.

"Addressing the opioid crisis requires a comprehensive approach, and expanding access to nonopioid pain management options is a crucial piece to the puzzle," said Arizona Senator Mark Kelly in the Voices for Non-Opioid Choices press release. "$33 billion in Medicare spending for opioid use disorder should be a wake-up call: addiction doesn't discriminate based on age. We need to make non-opioid pain relievers more affordable and accessible for our seniors, allowing them to choose safer treatments and help to reduce the risk of addiction before it starts."

Overview of the NOPAIN Act The NOPAIN Act includes multiple components to offer better access to alternative pain management treatments. Some key elements include mandating insurance coverage for non-opioid pain management, including evidence-based treatments, like physical therapy and non-opioid pain medications. Additionally, the act provides funding to expand access to alternative pain treatments in underserved areas and promotes research to improve non-opioid pain therapies. Through these provisions, the act intends to reduce opioid prescriptions, expand access to treatment, promote research and education and generally shift the standard of care. The overarching strategy is to provide patients and providers with more options and evidence-based guidance for managing acute and chronic pain without fueling opioid misuse and addiction. This multipronged approach is intended to be a significant step in the broader national effort to combat the opioid crisis. "It is vital we continue to take steps to stop future addiction before it can begin," Senator Capito said in a press release. "This law does exactly that by ensuring Medicare patients have access to non-opioid options, which will manage their post-surgical pain, while also helping them to avoid addiction and opioid misuse by others in their households. I'm confident this new law will make significant strides in preventing future addiction." The NOPAIN Act requires that Medicaid reimburses qualified non-opioid pain management options for patients who have had outpatient surgical procedures. It was passed in December 2022 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Roughly seven months later, in July 2024, CMS published a preliminary Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) ruling to define qualifying non-opioid treatments. In the coming months, by November 2024, CMS is expected to issue a final OPPS rule with finalized coverage rates and reimbursement codes before the act goes into effect in January 2025. Once the act is in effect, Medicare beneficiaries can access non-opioid pain management options for managing postsurgical pain at a lower cost. According to the No Pain Pact, this act requires Medicare to reimburse 106% of the average sales price (ASP) for qualified non-surgical options. Other implications of this act include expanded access to non-opioid pain management options in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). However, the act specifies that only FDA-approved and proven pain management options will be covered under this act.