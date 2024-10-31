SirVectorr/istock via getty imag
Vaccines are key in cutting antimicrobial resistance, costs
WHO's report emphasizes vaccines in fighting antimicrobial resistance. Broader vaccine access could save thousands of lives, reduce antibiotic use and cut global healthcare costs.
The World Health Organization's most recent report, "Estimating the impact of vaccines in reducing antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic use," emphasizes that vaccines are essential tools in combating antimicrobial resistance, with the potential to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths, reduce antibiotic use and save billions in healthcare costs annually. By expanding existing vaccines and accelerating the development of new ones, especially in high-burden areas, vaccines could significantly ease the global health and economic impact of AMR. The report calls for integrating vaccines into AMR strategies and prioritizing them in healthcare policies to protect global health.
Vaccines as a strategy to reduce AMR-related deaths and healthcare costs
The WHO report underscores that licensed vaccines -- such as pneumococcal conjugate vaccines against Streptococcus pneumoniae -- have already contributed to reducing AMR. By expanding access and improving immunization rates, particularly in children and older adults, these vaccines could avert an estimated 106,000 deaths annually and save healthcare systems $861 million in hospital costs related to resistant infections.
Additionally, this vaccination coverage could prevent $5.9 billion in productivity losses each year by reducing the number of days individuals cannot work due to illness. If global coverage goals set by the WHO and Immunization Agenda 2030 are achieved, the potential impact could be amplified further, with additional annual reductions of 27,100 deaths and 1.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with AMR.
The report highlights the growing burden of resistant infections, notably in pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In particular, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) remains a critical target for vaccine development, with a promising vaccine in late-stage development expected to reduce AMR-related TB deaths by up to 71,000 annually.
The report emphasizes that achieving the potential of these vaccines will require enhanced coverage and targeted campaigns, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where resistant infections and high antibiotic use are prevalent.
Addressing key gaps in AMR defense
The report identifies promising vaccines in both late and early stages of development that could address significant AMR-related challenges if brought to market. Among them, a vaccine targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae bloodstream infections -- one of the most common resistant pathogens in hospital settings -- could avert 27,000 deaths, 2.4 million DALYs and save $280 million in hospital costs annually. This vaccine could also reduce global productivity losses by $2.5 billion by preventing hospital admissions and complications associated with resistant bloodstream infections, a leading cause of morbidity in neonates and immunocompromised patients.
Additionally, a TB vaccine intended for adolescents could have a transformative impact by preventing the progression of latent TB infection to active disease. The WHO estimates that such a vaccine could prevent 1.2 billion defined daily doses of antimicrobial use annually, a reduction that would relieve the burden on healthcare systems by mitigating the spread of resistant TB strains.
Broader implications
WHO advocates that vaccines become a cornerstone of global AMR strategies and healthcare policies. The report's findings recommend expanding immunization programs, particularly targeting pathogens that drive AMR in vulnerable populations. Vaccines for diarrheal diseases, such as those targeting Shigella spp. and Escherichia coli, could play a vital role in low- and middle-income countries where these infections are prevalent and often treated with antibiotics. Developing and deploying vaccines against these pathogens could significantly reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and lower the incidence of hospitalizations due to these infections.
The report further emphasizes that for vaccines in development to achieve maximum impact, AMR-related outcomes should be integrated into their clinical trials, and new decision frameworks should incorporate the benefits of reduced antibiotic use. National immunization strategies should also consider vaccines' broader value in AMR reduction and allocate resources to track the effects of these vaccines on resistant infections. Additionally, the WHO recommends fostering collaborations across sectors to develop research roadmaps for challenging vaccine candidates, particularly for pathogens like Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, where vaccine development faces unique scientific and regulatory hurdles.
The WHO report affirms that while vaccines are not a standalone solution to AMR, they are essential to a comprehensive strategy to combat resistant infections. By reducing the incidence of infections that often lead to antibiotic use, vaccines can help slow the spread of resistance genes across populations.
For stakeholders across the healthcare industry, this report serves as a call to action to prioritize vaccines in AMR control efforts, advance vaccine research and development, and secure funding for high-impact vaccines targeting resistant pathogens. With continued focus on vaccine deployment and integration into AMR strategies, the healthcare industry has a powerful tool in the ongoing fight against AMR -- a tool that promises to save lives, preserve antibiotic efficacy and alleviate healthcare costs globally.
Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.