Vaccines are key in cutting antimicrobial resistance, costs

The World Health Organization's most recent report, "Estimating the impact of vaccines in reducing antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic use," emphasizes that vaccines are essential tools in combating antimicrobial resistance, with the potential to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths, reduce antibiotic use and save billions in healthcare costs annually. By expanding existing vaccines and accelerating the development of new ones, especially in high-burden areas, vaccines could significantly ease the global health and economic impact of AMR. The report calls for integrating vaccines into AMR strategies and prioritizing them in healthcare policies to protect global health.

Vaccines as a strategy to reduce AMR-related deaths and healthcare costs The WHO report underscores that licensed vaccines -- such as pneumococcal conjugate vaccines against Streptococcus pneumoniae -- have already contributed to reducing AMR. By expanding access and improving immunization rates, particularly in children and older adults, these vaccines could avert an estimated 106,000 deaths annually and save healthcare systems $861 million in hospital costs related to resistant infections. Additionally, this vaccination coverage could prevent $5.9 billion in productivity losses each year by reducing the number of days individuals cannot work due to illness. If global coverage goals set by the WHO and Immunization Agenda 2030 are achieved, the potential impact could be amplified further, with additional annual reductions of 27,100 deaths and 1.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with AMR​. The report highlights the growing burden of resistant infections, notably in pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In particular, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) remains a critical target for vaccine development, with a promising vaccine in late-stage development expected to reduce AMR-related TB deaths by up to 71,000 annually. The report emphasizes that achieving the potential of these vaccines will require enhanced coverage and targeted campaigns, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where resistant infections and high antibiotic use are prevalent.

Addressing key gaps in AMR defense The report identifies promising vaccines in both late and early stages of development that could address significant AMR-related challenges if brought to market. Among them, a vaccine targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae bloodstream infections -- one of the most common resistant pathogens in hospital settings -- could avert 27,000 deaths, 2.4 million DALYs and save $280 million in hospital costs annually. This vaccine could also reduce global productivity losses by $2.5 billion by preventing hospital admissions and complications associated with resistant bloodstream infections, a leading cause of morbidity in neonates and immunocompromised patients. Additionally, a TB vaccine intended for adolescents could have a transformative impact by preventing the progression of latent TB infection to active disease. The WHO estimates that such a vaccine could prevent 1.2 billion defined daily doses of antimicrobial use annually, a reduction that would relieve the burden on healthcare systems by mitigating the spread of resistant TB strains​.