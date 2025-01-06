Respiratory disease statistics show increasing infection rates

On Jan. 3, 2024, the CDC updated its Respiratory Illness Data Channel, revealing high and increasing rates of respiratory infections across the country and analyzing changes in COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and seasonal influenza.

According to the data channel, overall respiratory illness activity across the U.S. is high. The CDC made this conclusion by analyzing the frequency at which emergency department (ED) providers diagnose respiratory symptoms and conditions.

A closer look at respiratory illness levels reveals variations by state. Data from the CDC identifies the following states as having very high respiratory illness levels: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Comparatively, Maine, North Dakota and Vermont have low levels of respiratory illness.

Focusing on ED visits related to respiratory illnesses, the organization looked at how many people were seeking emergency medical care in emergency departments and the changing care patterns. The data revealed that while ED visits for COVID-19 are low, visits for RSV and influenza are very high. Across all three diseases analyzed, the organization notes that the number of ED visits is increasing.

For example, on the week ending on Dec. 21, 2024, only 0.9% of emergency department visits nationwide were associated with COVID-19; however, by the following week -- the week ending on Dec. 28, 2024 -- 1.2% of emergency department visits were linked to COVID-19. Similar trends were found for influenza and RSV during that stretch of time, with influenza-associated ED visits rising from 3.2% to 5.2% and RSV visits rising from 0.9% to 1.0%.

Beyond data on ED visits, the organization has also examined wastewater viral activity levels, which indicate how much of the virus is present in sewage. The CDC found that wastewater viral activity levels are high for COVID-19 and moderate for influenza and RSV.

In Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, wastewater viral activity levels for COVID-19 are very high. Comparatively, some states, including Hawaii and New York, have minimal levels.

Influenza wastewater activity is very high in Alabama, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington; minimal in Oklahoma; and low in Delaware, Ohio and South Carolina.

Finally, RSV wastewater levels are very high in Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Conversely, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington had minimal levels.

Based on the overall data trends, the CDC continues to "expect the fall and winter virus season will have a similar or lower peak number of combined hospitalizations from COVID-19, influenza, and RSV compared to last year. However, peak hospitalizations from all respiratory viruses remain likely to be much higher than they were before the emergence of COVID-19."

Regardless of the current and anticipated disease trends, providers can urge their patients to take steps toward preventing respiratory illness, including getting vaccinated when appropriate.

Veronica Salib has covered news related to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry since 2022.