National One Health Framework tackles global public health

On Jan. 10, 2025, the CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior introduced the nation's first-ever National One Health Framework, a comprehensive roadmap designed to address zoonotic diseases and bolster public health preparedness from 2025 to 2029. This groundbreaking initiative underscores the critical interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, laying the groundwork for a unified approach to tackling these complex challenges.

For the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, the framework represents not just a public health milestone but a catalyst for transformative innovation. Prioritizing the prevention, detection and control of zoonotic diseases opens new avenues for collaboration and growth, positioning the industry at the forefront of efforts to address global health threats and safeguard health security on a global scale.

Embracing the One Health approach The One Health approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health systems. Zoonotic diseases, which account for 60% of all known infectious diseases in humans and 75% of emerging infectious diseases, highlight the critical need for a coordinated, multisectoral response. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the devastating impact of zoonotic diseases and the urgency for comprehensive strategies that address these threats across species and ecosystems. The pharmaceutical industry is uniquely positioned to lead solutions under the framework, leveraging its expertise in vaccine development, diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and public health preparedness. The framework's key goals -- prevention, preparedness, surveillance and workforce development -- offer a roadmap for collaboration across sectors.

Pharmaceutical impact areas The National One Health Framework lays out a strategic pathway for pharmaceutical companies to address zoonotic diseases while fostering innovation and collaboration across multiple domains. Vaccine development and therapeutics Zoonotic diseases like zoonotic influenza, rabies and emerging coronaviruses are priority areas under the framework. Developing vaccines and therapeutics targeting these diseases addresses significant public health concerns while creating dual-use products that benefit human and animal health markets. The global zoonotic vaccine market is projected to reach $18 billion by 2028, reflecting the increasing economic and health focus on zoonotic outbreaks. Innovative technologies, such as mRNA and viral vector vaccines, offer scalable solutions for endemic and emerging threats. Diagnostics and surveillance technologies Advanced diagnostic tools are essential for monitoring zoonotic disease transmission, a priority emphasized in the framework's surveillance goals. Pharmaceutical companies have opportunities to collaborate with technology partners to develop real-time detection systems, genomic sequencing tools and AI-driven surveillance platforms. These innovations can enable seamless data integration across human, animal and environmental health domains, bolstering early detection and outbreak management. Emerging molecular diagnostics, including CRISPR-based tests and point-of-care devices, have transformative potential for timely identification and control of zoonotic diseases. Addressing antimicrobial resistance AMR is a critical focus of the framework, given its profound impact on global health. By driving the development of novel antibiotics, alternative therapies and stewardship programs, the pharmaceutical industry can address resistance in both human and veterinary medicine. Collaborative initiatives supported by government funding can help alleviate financial barriers to AMR research and foster sustainable strategies to combat resistance across interconnected systems. Strengthening supply chain resilience Preparedness for zoonotic outbreaks necessitates robust supply chain systems to ensure the rapid deployment of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. Innovations in supply chain logistics can help pharmaceutical companies meet the demands of cross-sectoral health crises, enhancing resilience and responsiveness.

Collaboration and public-private partnerships The success of the One Health framework hinges on public-private partnerships. The U.S. One Health Coordination Unit (U.S. OHCU), launched in January 2024, serves as a central hub for federal coordination, involving 23 federal agencies, including the CDC, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and FDA. Pharmaceutical companies can engage with federal agencies to advance research and development initiatives, streamline regulatory pathways, and foster partnerships with academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. These collaborations are instrumental in translating the One Health approach into actionable solutions.

Strategic and economic opportunities Aligning with the One Health framework provides pharmaceutical companies with significant strategic and economic advantages: Federal funding. Agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and USDA are expected to allocate substantial resources for One Health-related research, creating new funding opportunities.

Market expansion. Addressing zoonotic diseases opens markets in veterinary and wildlife health. The zoonotic disease treatment market is projected to reach $36 billion by 2030.

Regulatory streamlining. Enhanced cross-sectoral coordination could accelerate regulatory approvals for critical vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Risk mitigation. Proactive investment in One Health strategies reduces the risks of supply chain disruptions and financial losses during zoonotic outbreaks.

Challenges and considerations While the framework offers numerous opportunities, challenges remain. Integrating data from human, animal and environmental health systems requires robust infrastructure and cybersecurity measures. Additionally, aligning U.S. efforts with international initiatives, such as the World Health Organization's One Health Joint Plan of Action, will require diplomatic and technical coordination. Building a qualified One Health workforce is vital to achieving the framework's objectives.